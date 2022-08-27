Prep football roundup: After video message from Brett Favre, Louisa rolls past Huguenot

Louisa County’s athletic department prides itself on its gameday experience and Friday night's football season opener was no different as the Lions unveiled their latest jewel on their video jumbotron.

As part of the pre-game festivities, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre delivered a video message to the Lions prior to their season opener against Huguenot.

Favre’s words proved inspirational for Louisa, which rolled to a 61-6 victory over Huguenot in its season opener in Mineral.

Quarterback Landon Wilson rushed for a pair of touchdowns, threw for two more and added a defensive score as the Lions started their quest for a fifth straight Jefferson District title.

Wilson completed 6-of-12 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 20 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Savion Hiter led Louisa County (1-0) on the ground with 59 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass for 35 yards. Dyzier Carter had two receptions for a team-high 70 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown grab.

Tyreke Coleman rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown, while Maleke Huntington also added a touchdown on the ground. Alexander Profitt also hauled in an 11-yard touchdown strike.

Defensively, Andy Talley returned a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown for the Lions. Wilson also had a pick-6 for a score.

Broadway 28, Fluvanna County 17

Fluvanna County dropped its home opener Friday night in a tightly-contested battled with Broadway.

Ike Lewis scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Flucos (0-1). The junior rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown for Fluvanna County. He also contributed on special teams with a 45-yard punt return for a score.

Cam Via was 8-of-14 passing for 88 yards and an interception in his varsity debut at quarterback. Kenny Cuellar caught two passes for 56 yards, while Richard Price carried three times for 47 yards on the ground.

Rustburg 35, Monticello 14

Michael Knight completed 8-of-10 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns to lead Rustburg to a 35-14 victory over Monticello on Friday night in Charlottesville.

Trailing 7-0, Selom Kartey took it 75 yards to the house on the Mustangs’ first drive to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:12 left in the first quarter.

The Red Devils responded with three straight touchdowns, including two long passing touchdowns, to put the game out of reach.

Marquavion Rosser rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, Trevon Scott had three receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns and Amonte Thornton added two catches for a team-high 105 yards and a score.

Kartey rushed for 106 yards on 19 carries to lead Monticello. Quarterback Matt Dixon was 10-of-18 passing for 72 yards. He also ran for a touchdown in the loss for the Mustangs. Brandon Herring had four receptions for 35 yards.

Randolph-Henry 19, Nelson County 6

The Governors dropped a 19-6 decision to Randolph-Henry on Friday night in Coach Jack Baker’s debut.

DaVeon Rose finished with 33 yards rushing on seven carries to lead Nelson. Rose also blocked a kick. Colton Baker tallied 31 yards on eight carries and went 1-for-3 passing for 47 yards. His one completion went to Scott Ives, who also tallied 13 tackles to lead the Governors' defense.

Stage Parker snagged an interception and Antwane Cousins recovered a fumble for Nelson, which hosts Page County on Friday night.

Currituck County (N.C.) 30, Fork Union 22

The Blue Devils fell behind early and never recovered in its season-opening loss to Currituck County in the Jonathan Walker Memorial Game in Barco, N.C.

Fork Union fell behind 21-3 in the first half. The Blue Devils were better after halftime, outscoring the Knights 19-9 in the second half, but could not complete the comeback.

Ryan Fisher rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns to lead Currituck County.

Fork Union returns to action on Friday, when it hosts St. Michael's the Archangel at 2 p.m.