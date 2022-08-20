Prep football: Public school previews

Madison County

Head coach: Larry Helmick (Overall record 3-14)

Last season: 3-8

Key performers

■ Wade Fox, QB: Fox amassed nearly 1,500 total yards and nine touchdowns for the Mountaineers last season. He brings great leadership, experience and a will to win.

■ Morgan Thompson, LB: Thompson has been a fixture on the defensive side of the ball. The 5-foot-9, 155-pound senior led the team in tackles the last two years and brings a lunch-pail approach to his position.

■ Jayden Jenkins, LB: Jenkins has started for the past three years and brings experience and tenacity off the edge.

■ Jayden Scruggs, OL/DL: The 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior has been a three-year starter on both sides of the ball and brings a wealth of knowledge about the scheme.

■ Anthony Arrington, OL: The 5-foot-9, 270-pound lineman has started the last two years and is one of the team’s catalysts in the run game.

■ Matthew Sacra, OL/DL: Sacra has continued to develop into a playmaker on both sides of the line for the Mountaineers and has emerged as a team leader.

■ Billy Acton, WR: Acton emerged as Fox’s top target in the passing game last season. He has great size and hands and can bring the ball down in traffic.

Newcomers

■ Wesley Woodward, RB/LB: Woodward sat out last year with an ACL injury, but is excited to return as a playmaker in the backfield and at linebacker.

■ Lucas Woodward, OL: The 5-foot-10, 315-pound lineman has the size and strength to dominate his position and open holes in the run game.

■ Aidan Foster, freshman, WR: Foster is quick off the ball and a sure-handed target for the Mountaineers.

■ William Dickey, sophomore, WR: Dickey is another welcome addition to the team on the offensive side of the ball. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound sophomore is a shifty receiver with a great catch radius that can make plays

The skinny: Helmick guided Madison County to a Region 2B playoff berth last fall after going winless in the COVID shortened season. The Mountaineers are brimming with confidence after last season’s resurgence and hope to continue to rack up some wins in the always tough Bull Run District.

Mountaineers schedule

Sept. 2: at. Central (Woodstock), 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. William Monroe, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: vs. Page County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 at. Mountain View (Quicksburg), 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Nov.4: at. Luray, 7 p.m.

Nelson County

Head coach: Jack Baker (Overall record, 87-113. First season at Nelson)

Last season: 1-9

Key performers

■ Scott Ives, senior, DL/LB: Ives is usually the fastest player on the field and showcases that talent at linebacker and as a pass rusher off the edge.

■ Carson Becerra, OL/DL: Becerra will anchor a unit that is on the rise. Defensively, he’s got a strong work ethic and fundamental knowledge of how to thrive at the point of attack.

■ Hunter Garrett, RB/LB: A state pole vault champion, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder has the burst and leg drive to excel as a running back. Those same characteristics serve him well as a run-stopper at linebacker.

■ Dae Dae Rose, RB/CB: Recognized as the team’s top overall athlete, the 6-foot, 170-pounder will be the featured back in the backfield. Defensively, he will most likely draw the assignment to slow down the opposition’s top threat.

■ Stage Parker, DE/CB: Parker has the instincts to rush the passer on the defensive line, while also utilizing his talents as a defensive back in pass coverage.

■ Adonijah Hubbard, RB/LB: The 5-foot-11, 175-pound fullback is a hard-nosed player that fights for that extra yard. He carries that lunch-pail philosophy to the defensive side of the ball at linebacker.

■ Mason Baker, RB/LB: Baker has experience playing running back and linebacker. His toughness and desire make him an example for the rest of the team.

Newcomers

■ Nathan Cordle, OL/DL: Cordle is expected to play a big role on both sides of the ball and should provide plenty of leadership.

■ Nikki Woods, OL/DL: Woods is a steady performer and should compete for an opportunity to play right away at Nelson County.

■ Jaylen Mickens, OL/DL: Mickens adds another big body in the trenches for the Governors and should also add a veteran presence in the locker room.

■ Dylan Gray, OL/LB: Gray brings great athleticism to the position and should improve as the season goes on. He could also see some action at linebacker.

■ Colton Baker, QB/DB: Baker is a solid quarterback prospect and could also compete for playing time at safety.

■ Antwan Cousins, RB/LB: Cousins has great vision and should provide another option in the backfield, as well as contribute at linebacker.

The skinny: The Governors have already made great strides in a short time under Coach Baker and should improve as the season goes on. In a lineup filled with mostly underclassmen, there’s plenty of youthful exuberance and a passion to learn.

Governors’ schedule

Aug. 26: at Randolph Henry, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: vs. Page County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: vs. Prince Edward. 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Appomattox County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs. Dan River, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: vs. Gretna, 7 p.m.

William Monroe

Head coach: Mitchell Morris (Overall record 2-7)

Last season: 2-7

Key performers

■ Tanner Williams, LB/RB: Williams played inside linebacker last season and will return to that role this season. In addition, he could see some time as a ball carrier this season, especially in short-yardage situations.

■ Daelan Powell-Jackson, RB/WR/DB: Powell-Jackson is one of the top athletes on the squad and has a knack for coming up with big plays, either as a running back, defensive back or return man on special teams.

■ Brady Lam, TE/DL: Lam is a high-level athlete and someone Coach Morris and his staff plan to utilize in a number of capacities.

Newcomers

■ Jack Wood, RB/OL: Wood is expected to play multiple roles for the Greene Dragons this season. He has the speed to play running back, but also has the strength and toughness to make things happen on the offensive line.

■ Marquis Brock, RB/LB: Brock is only in his second season of high school football, but has already soared up the chart in terms of understanding of the team’s schemes.

The skinny: After a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Greene Dragons are hungry to make another postseason run. Morris said the team grew together from last season’s struggles and have worked hard in the weight room to put last season behind them.

Greene Dragons’ schedule

Aug. 26: vs Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. Broadway, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: at. Madison County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. Skyline, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Brentsville District, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs. Warren County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: vs. Central (Woodstock), 7 p.m.

Nov.5: at. Meridian, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8: at Central (Woodstock), 7 p.m.