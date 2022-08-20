Prep football: Private school previews

Blue Ridge

Head coach: Clint Alexander (Overall record 172-82)

Last season: 6-3

Key performers

■ Camden Brewer, QB/P: Brewer has a strong arm and is confident in the pocket. A team leader, the 6-foot, 188-pound quarterback sets the tone for the rest of his team in the huddle.

■ Herve “Tank” Gant, RB/LB: The 6-foot-2, 216-pound running back has the quickness to elude tacklers or simply run over them. Defensively, he is a hard hitter that loves to impose his will on his opposition.

■ Diarmid Stewart, WR/LB: The 6-foot-5, 207-pound wideout led the team in touchdown receptions and big plays last season and was a matchup nightmare. He is expected to expand his role this fall as a linebacker.

■ Robbie Matos, WR/DB: The 5-foot-10, 181-pound defensive back was the team’s top cover corner and wasn’t afraid to make things happen against the run. Offensively, he is a perfect complement to Gant in the running game.

Newcomers

■ Ethan Nahon, WR/DB: Nahon scored 63 touchdowns in 16 games and was named the Most Valuable Player in his conference in France. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound receiver is adept at getting separation from defensive backs and has a knack for making big plays.

■ Larry Smith III, WR/DB: The 6-foot, 184-pound defensive back has great ball skills and instincts and should make Blue Ridge very formidable against the pass.

■ Malachi Terrell, RB/LB: Terrell will be a welcomed addition to the backfield for the Barons and could serve as a nice 1-2 punch with Gant. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound junior rushed for more than 1,900 yards at Culpeper County High School last spring.

■ Leonardo Figuero, TE/LB: Figuero joins the Blue Ridge program after a stellar season in his native Mexico, where he caught the game-winning touchdown in his school’s championship game. The 6-foot-3, 226-pound tight end has great size and hands and will be a nice target in the red zone.

The skinny: Two years ago, the Barons reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship game. Coach Clint Alexander’s team hopes to return to that spot this fall. Blue Ridge has weapons all over the field, especially at the skill positions, where they can match up with anyone. Improvement in the trenches on both sides of the ball are paramount, as well as on special teams, and Alexander has made that a point of emphasis in fall camp.

Barons’ schedule

Sept. 3: vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, 2 p.m.

Sept. 10: at Hargrave, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17: vs. Fishburne, 2 p.m.

Sept. 24: vs. Christchurch, 2 p.m.

Sept. 30: at North Cross, 2 p.m.

Oct. 15:: vs. Atlantic Shores, 2 p.m.

Oct. 21: at St. Anne’s-Belfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: vs. Fork Union, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4: at Fredericksburg Christian, 7 p.m.

Covenant

Head coach: Chad Ciesil (1st season)

Last season: 1-6

Key performers

■ Stephen Burton, QB/DB: Burton has thrived in a leadership role and is a team captain. Offensively, he’s a dual-threat weapon at the quarterback position and has great speed and toughness. Defensively, he’s got great technique and instincts at the position.

■ Zach Pirtle, WR/RB/DE: The 6-foot, 195-pound receiver is quick enough to play receiver or running back and will likely line up in both positions. Defensively, he should provide a spark as a pass rusher on the defensive line.

■ Ayden Wyatt, OL/DL: The 6-foot, 220-pound senior will play center and defensive tackle for the Eagles. He has a great understanding of leverage, which should serve him well in the trenches.

■ Chase Campbell, TE/LB: The 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior should be a perfect target over the middle in the passing game as a tight end. He also has the power and quickness to excel at linebacker.

■ Mason Lunn, OL/DL: The 6-foot-4, 240-pound guard is great in run blocking schemes and has the strength to hold up against the pass. Defensively, he’s a very sound stopping the run.

■ Mark Wamhoff, QB: The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior plays with great poise and pace and has a will to get better. Expect him to continue to grow in to the position this fall.

■ Beck Garber, OL/DE: Garber is another essential player that continues to get better up front with each rep. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior has great footwork and is a strong run blocker for the Eagles.

■ Carter White, OL/DL: White is one of the hardest workers on the team and is determined to dominate in the trenches.​

Newcomers

■ Jonathan Newton, RB/DB: Newton brings plenty of youthful exuberance and drive to the team. The 6-foot, 165-pound running back has great wiggle in the backfield and can be elusive in the open field. Defensively, he has the speed and guile to match wits with opposing receivers.

■ Ryan Steeper, RB/LB: The 5-foot-10, 215-pound sophomore has great instincts and a high IQ when it comes to reading opposing offenses. He should also see some work in the backfield.

■ Landon Johnson, OL/DL: The 6-foot, 250-pound lineman has a desire the improve and it shows in his performance on the field. He also is very resilient and doesn’t give up on plays.

■ R.J. Cobey, WR/DB: The 5-foot-9 freshman wideout has great hands and is a solid route runner.

The skinny: The Eagles have a big senior class that continues to lead by example, which should only help grow the program. The team features plenty of speed and the desire to want to be great.

Eagles’ schedule

Sept. 2: at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. Kenston Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Brunswick Academy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Greenbrier Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 15: at Quantico, 11 a.m.

Oct. 21: vs. Rappahannock County, 4 p.m.

Oct. 28: vs. Chincoteague, 4 p.m.

Fork Union Military Academy

Head coach: Mark Shuman (Overall record 8-17)

Last season: 2-7

Key performers

■ Thomas Manganiello, DB: The 5-foot-11, 160-pound defensive back racked up 75 tackles, four interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles last season and was an all-Prep League and VISAA Division I all-state performer at safety.

■ Samson Hauler, LB/RB: The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder runs with power and is tough to bring down. Defensively, he has great instincts.

■ Ahmad Shah, OL/DL: Shah has great footwork and the strength to get off blocks and impose his will. Look for him to anchor things up front on both sides of the ball this season.

■ Lance Gowans, QB/RB/LB: The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has split time between quarterback, fullback and linebacker and should see an increased role, as a player and leader, this season.

Newcomers

Fork Union has plenty of fresh faces on the roster this fall and Coach Mark Shuman has been intrigued by what he’s seen.

“We have a lot of newcomers that we are excited about,” Shuman said. “We are still in the process of evaluating talents since we started practice this past Monday. I am excited for our new athletes and what they can potentially offer to our team.”

The skinny: Shuman has simplified things this fall, spotlighting the importance of the team aspect of the game. The Blue Devils have impressive speed on both sides of the ball, which should be a key cog in the team’s success. Shuman has already seen great signs with improved communication and attention to detail, which should serve them well this fall.

Blue Devils’ schedule

Sept. 2: Saint Michael’s the Archangel, 2 p.m.

Sept 16: at St. Anne’s-Belfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Norfolk Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 8: vs. St. Christopher’s, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15: vs. Trinity Episcopal, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs. Collegiate, 3 p.m.

Oct. 29: at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4: vs. Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.

St. Anne’s-Belfield

Head coach: Joe Sandoe (Overall record (95-50 as an assistant) first season at STAB

Last season: 2-7

Key performers

■ Hudson Toll, RB/LB: Toll plays with an edge and toughness that translates over to his teammates. He is expected to be a two-way performer at running back and linebacker.

■ Max Buford, OL/DL: The senior lineman brings a physical presence on both sides of the ball and his worth ethic is contagious among his teammates.

■ Braden White, WR/DB: White made quite an impression in his first season with the Saints, leading the team in big plays at the receiver position. The junior standout has great hands and is a dynamic playmaker. He should also provide a similar spark at cornerback this fall.

■ Austin Williford, WR/DB: Williford hopes to build off a solid first season with the Saints program. The 6-foot-4 junior is a big target over the middle that can also win battles in the red zone. He should also compete for playing time in the defensive backfield.

■ Joey Quagliaroli, OL/DL: Quagliaroli gives the Saints a strong presence up front and is arguably one of the most consistent players on the offensive and defensive lines.

■ Mac Mason, OL/DL: Mason made his varsity debut last season for the Saints and gained valuable playing time and understanding of what it takes to succeed. The senior brings size and consistency in the trenches for STAB and should help anchor both units.

Newcomers

■ Peyton Booth, QB/ATH: Booth is one of the most versatile players on the St. Anne’s-Belfiield roster. He is in the mix at the quarterback position, but could also flourish in any of the offensive skill positions, as well as in the defensive secondary.

■ Owen Miller, DB/WR: Miller has the speed and competitive drive to make things happen on both sides of the ball. Look for a big season from him at defensive back, as well as a receiver.

■ Nasir McCollough Holmes, WR/DB: Holmes has already raised some eyebrows in camp. He has a dynamic skill set that includes speed and sheer athleticism, which should help him thrive at receiver and in the secondary.

■ Cade Ellis, QB/ATH: Ellis is another player in the mix to take over quarterback duties at STAB. He already has a firm grasp of the offense and has a knack for making plays. He’s also versatile enough to play multiple positions on offense, as well as excel in the secondary.

■ Ethan Horner, QB: Baker is another player who is in the hunt to start at the quarterback position. The junior has a firm understanding of the game and a very calm demeanor in the huddle.

The skinny: Coach Sandoe has adopted the phrase, “Bring Your Best” as the rallying cry for his team in his debut season on the sidelines. So far, the team has responded well as they’ve put in the work on both sides of the ball. The Saints have plenty of options at the skill positions and are building confidence in the trenches.

Saints’ schedule

Sept. 3: at Hargrave, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10: at Fredericksburg Christian, 1 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Fork Union, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: vs. North Cross, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Potomac School, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs. Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: vs. Flint Hill, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, 7 p.m.

Woodberry Forest

Head coach: Jackson Matteo (1st season)

Last season: 4-5

Key performers

■ Landon Ellis, WR: Ellis missed more than half the season with injuries last fall, but when he played, he was a matchup nightmare. He has a great catch radius and thrives in making defenders miss.

■ Armel Mukam, DE: Mukam was a destructive force on the defensive line last season in his first campaign with the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end has a great first step and a relentless motor to put pressure on the quarterback. He has verbally committed to play at Stanford.

■ Emile Beaulieu, OL: The 6-foot-4, 300-pound left tackle didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit in his first season as a starter. He has quick feet and is a punishing blocker in the run game.

■ Rodney Lora, OL/DL: The 6-foot-4, 275 defensive lineman can play inside or outside and is a force against the run and the pass. He has verbally committed to play at Virginia.

■ Braeden Lessane, LB/RB: Lessane thrives as a playmaker, especially defensively as a linebacker and is one of the team’s most physical players at the point of attack. He could play some running back this season too.

■ Harley Shuford, QB: Shuford assumed the starting role at quarterback midway through last season and helped engineer a late-season win streak. He has a strong command of the offense and shows great poise in the pocket and makes good decisions with the football.

■ Lucas Osada, K: Osada was a first-team All-Prep League punter and kicker for the Tigers. He has a strong and accurate leg and is vital to the team’s special teams unit.

Newcomers

■ Nick Logan, OL/DL: Logan is one of the bright up-and-comers on the roster that is expected to contribute right away. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound lineman has length and great strength.

■ Carsen Murray, OL/DL: The 6-foot-3, 255-pound lineman has great technique and footwork and is expected to see significant minutes up front this season.

■ Sheldon Robinson, ATH: Robinson joins the Woodberry Forest program after a sensational campaign last season at Orange County. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete can play multiple positions on the field.

■ Lukas Sanker, ATH: Sanker will embark on his first season with the Tigers after an impressive varsity debut at Covenant last fall. He has great size and ball skills and is expected to make a mark in the secondary this fall.

■ Charlie Matthews, QB: Matthews joins the quarterback room at Woodberry Forest and will have time to grow into the position. He has a strong arm and quick feet and should develop nicely in the Tigers’ pro-style offense.

The skinny: Matteo takes over the reins of the Tigers’ program and has provided instant energy. Depth and experience are keys for Woodberry Forest this fall, especially in the trenches and at the receiver position. The team has new coordinators on both sides of the ball, which will keep things interesting.

Tigers’ schedule

Sept. 3: at Flint Hill, 2 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. Benedictine, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: vs. Georgetown Prep, 2 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Landon, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Oct. 15: vs. St. Christopher’s, 2 p.m.

Oct. 29: vs. Trinity Episcopal, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4: at Fork Union, 2 p.m.

Nov. 12: at Episcopal, 2 p.m.