Prep football: Jefferson District team previews

Albemarle

Head coach: Brandon Isaiah Sr. (Overall record 43-63)

Last season: 8-3

Key performers

Amaje Parker, QB/DB: Parker blossomed into a star last season as he led the Patriots to a share of the Jefferson District title. He threw for more than 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns to garner Central Virginia Offensive Player of the Year honors. He also rushed for 850 yards and seven scores.

Noah Grevious, WR/DB: Grevious caught 25 balls for 700 yards and averaged 28 yards per catch as a big-play weapon in the Patriots’ offense last season. He also rushed for 250 yards and combined to score 14 touchdowns.

Koran Mosby, OL/DL: Mosby is one of the team’s top returning players and has the strength to dominate at the point of attack. Defensively he had 17 tackles, four solo stops and a pair of sacks last season, despite constant double teams.

Isaiah Grevious, LB/RB: On offense, Grevious runs with purpose and has the speed to break off a big run at any moment. At linebacker, he has great vision and attacks ball carriers with authority.

Christian Humes, WR/DB: Humes is tough to bring down in space and has the speed to take the top off the defense downfield. Humes and Noah Grevious could be the most talented wide receiver tandem in the district.

Tufan Khalilov, LB: Khalilov is primed for a breakout season. He was a steady contributor last season, but should flourish in an expanded role this fall.

Newcomers

Polo Hill, ATH: Hill joins the Albemarle program after several solid seasons at Charlottesville. He has exceptional athletic ability and can play just about any position on the field.

Nasir Lindsay, WR/DB: Lindsay is another player with exceptional athletic ability. He wore many hats in his time at Charlottesville, and that should continue this fall. He has the speed and hands to make things happen in the passing game. Defensively, he has great ball skills in the secondary and isn’t afraid to make plays at the line of scrimmage

Kermani Walker, RB/LB/DB: Walker was a fixture on the junior varsity squad for most of last fall and was one of the team leaders. He brings plenty of versatility to the lineup as he is expected to compete for time at running back, linebacker and defensive back.

Jordan Green, LB/DB: Green is making the jump to the varsity team this fall and should battle for playing time at linebacker and in the secondary.

The skinny: Fresh off winning a share of the Jefferson District title, Coach Brandon Isaiah’s team looks to have all the pieces in place to challenge for its first outright district crown since 2016. The Patriots are blessed with speed and athletes on both sides of the ball, which will make them very formidable.

Patriots schedule

Aug. 25: at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. Patrick Henry (Roanoke). 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: vs. Orange County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: vs. Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs. Goochland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4: vs. Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.

Charlottesville

Head coach: Eric Sherry (Overall record 43-63)

Last season: 3-7

Key performers

Semaj Dennis, LB: Dennis was a stabilizing force in the middle of the Black Knights defense for the last two seasons. The senior linebacker is one of the hardest hitters in the district and has great instincts.

Nikko Jackson-Hopper, DE: Jackson-Hopper has great speed off the edge. He also is strong enough to get off blocks and make stops in the run game.

Dante Bernardini, LB: The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is great against the run and in pass coverage and has a knack for diagnosing plays at the line of scrimmage.

Soren Arbelaez, LB: Arbelaez has great lateral quickness and loves to fly around to the football. Expect him to play a big role in a defense that has the potential to be one of the best in the district.

Eddison Duolo, RB: Duolo split time as the featured back last season and had his share of success. He has the power to push the pile in short-yardage situation and the speed to break away from defenders in space.

Newcomer

Matt Burns, OL: Burns has been a quick study this fall and has established himself as a potential impact player. Look for him to flourish in Sherry’s zone blocking scheme.

The skinny: The Black Knights ended 2022 on a high note with three district wins after going without one for nearly three seasons. Sherry’s team is young, but very talented and he believes his program is on the rise. The young squad have been motivated this fall and have embraced the philosophy of playing with something to prove.

Black Knights schedule

Aug. 26: vs. Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: at James Monroe, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Orange County. 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. Goochland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs. John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Head coach: Mike Morris (Overall record 13-25)

Last season: 2-8

Key performers

Marcus Dickerson, RB/LB/DE: Dickerson should see a lot of carries in Morris’ Wing-T attack. He is a bruising runner that is also very adept at opening holes for his teammate as a blocker. Defensively, Dickerson will serve as a outside linebacker that can play with his hand in the dirt as an edge-rusher.

Clayton Cannaday, RB/LB: Cannaday will join Dickerson in what could be a very potent backfield for the Flucos. The 6-foot, 195-pounder has good size and can also run away from defenders. He will also utilize that speed defensively as the team’s middle linebacker.

Linwood Perkins, OL/DL: Perkins will anchor things up front for the Flucos this season on both sides of the ball. A leader in the classroom, the 5-foot-9, 225-pound junior is a strong athlete with a high motor. He’s also quick off the ball and has a low center of gravity which should serve him well in the trenches.

Matt Banton, OL/DL: Banton posted a solid season at center and was very instrumental in the team’s success, both offensively and on special teams.

Aiden Valentine, LB/RB: Valentine played through some injuries last season, but with a clean bill of health, should excel this fall.

Izzy Johnson, WR/LB: Johnson is making the switch to receiver this season after spending last year at running back. He has the speed to stretch defenses and could also see time at quarterback in special packages.

■ Jacob Morris, RB/LB/DE: Morris has the vision and quickness to play halfback and the soft hands to play tight end in the Flucos Wing-T attack. Defensively, expect for him to set the tone at linebacker.

Jared Morris, OL/DL: Morris has been a weight-room warrior throughout his time at Fluvanna and the results are evident. He is one of the strongest players on the squad and is expected to be a force in the trenches.

Newcomers

Isaac Lewis, RB/LB: Lewis is a versatile athlete that can make plays in the backfield, or out in space as a receiver. He should also contribute at cornerback and on special teams as a returner.

Richard Price, RB/LB: Price is arguably the fastest player on the Fluvanna County roster. He will utilize that speed to set the edge at outside linebacker. He also earned some reps at running back last season after getting called up from JV and could also be in the mix this fall.

Kyeron King, OL/DL: King has been one of the surprises of camp up front for the Flucos. The King William transfer is stout defensively against the run and tough to move off the ball. He can also rush the quarterback.

Hayden Campbell, OL/DL: Campbell is the tone setter and “brings some nasty” to the Flucos’ practices and makes his teammates tougher. If he can become more consistent, Morris believes he could be a difference maker.

Cam Via, QB/LB/DE: Via is in the mix for the starting quarterback position. He is also a force on defense and can play linebacker or defensive end.

Avery Pleasants, QB/LB/DE: Pleasants joined the varsity program this fall and is already leaving his mark. He has impressed with his understanding of the position and his athleticism. Pleasants could also be a key cog at defensive end or linebacker.

The skinny: Morris has long prided his program for its ability to compete every game and match the opposition’s physicality. This fall, the team has great depth in the trenches, which should help them as they bring in a new quarterback. Fluvanna expects to pound the rock on the ground offensively and dominate the line of scrimmage.

Flucos schedule

Aug. 26: vs. Broadway, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: vs. Spotsylvania, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Louisa County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Goochland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: vs. Orange County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: vs. Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: at Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Louisa County

Head coach: Will Patrick (Overall record 37-6)

Last season: 9-3

Key performers

Landon Wilson, QB/DB: Wilson has been a fixture under center for the Lions for the past several years. He ran for 1,178 yards and 14 touchdowns and threw for 721 yards and eight more. Defensively, he posted 39 tackles and four interceptions in the secondary.

Qwenton Spellman, DL/OL: Spellman has been one of the more unblockable players in the Jefferson District during his high school career. He recorded 41.5 tackles, including six for loss and four sacks last season.

Elijah Brooks, OL/DL: An all-state performer last season, the 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle is very tough against the run and gets great push at the point of attack. He posted 77.5 tackles last season, including nine for loss.

Jherkeem Banks, OL/DL: Banks has great power and surge at the point of attack and is a force in the Lions’ vaunted running game. Patrick believes Banks is positioning himself among the top lineman in the Jefferson District.

Austin Talley, RB/LB: Talley was a short-yardage specialist for Louisa County last season. He has the toughness to churn out yards between the tackles and the speed to run away from defenders. Talley rushed for 410 yards and three touchdowns last season and should expect a larger role, both at running back and linebacker, this season.

Newcomers

Cameron Hawkins, LB: Hawkins has great lateral quickness and closing speed and isn’t afraid of contact. He should flourish in the Lions’ blitz-heavy scheme that spotlights athletic playmakers.

Savion Hiter, RB/LB: Hiter has been among the pleasant surprises so far in fall camp. He is a dynamic running back that can score from anywhere on the field. The freshman is also expected to start at linebacker.

Dyzier Carter, WR/DB: Carter has tremendous speed and great hands and should help keep defenses honest. He’s also one of the more versatile players on the team, and can line up in multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

The skinny: The Lions return 15 new starters from a team that captured a share of its fifth straight Jefferson District title last season. Despite the fresh faces, the youngsters have quickly acclimated themselves to the roster and several are expected to make big impacts on the team.

Lions schedule

Aug. 26: vs. Huguenot, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: at Courtland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Massaponax, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: vs. Charlottesville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: vs. Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Orange County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: vs. Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: vs. Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4: .vs. Goochland, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello

Head coach: Matt Hicks (Overall record 4-12)

Last season: 0-10

Key performers

Logan Clark, RB/LB: Clark led the team in rushing last season and was a strong contributor defensively at linebacker. His veteran presence is evident on this year’s team.

Matt Dixon, QB/DB: Dixon gained valuable experience last fall after being pressed into starting duties at quarterback midway through the season. That extended playing time gave him plenty of confidence as he has emerged as a team leader. Defensively he’s a stabilizing force at safety.

Christian Proffitt, OL/DL: Proffitt has been a three-year starter for the Mustangs at left tackle. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman is a mauler in the run game and is steady in pass protection.

Newcomers

Selorm Kartey, RB/DB: Kartey had a solid campaign during the shortened spring season before missing out on last season because of an injury. Also an elite track athlete, he is excited to get back on the gridiron and showcase his talents.

■Jacob Messinger, TE: An accomplished lacrosse player, Messinger is looking to make waves on the gridiron this fall for the Mustangs. He played linebacker during the COVID-19 year before an injury kept him out last season.

■Trey Early, DB/QB: Early joins the varsity program after a standout campaign last season on the Mustangs’ freshman team. He is electrifying with the ball in his hands and should also help solidify the defensive backfield and the return game.

The skinny: With a normal offseason program in the books, Monticello coach Matt Hicks is excited about the progress and potential of his young team. He’s been thrilled with the commitment of the players into their development this offseason and it’s showed in fall camp.

Mustangs schedule

Aug. 26: vs. Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: vs. Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Turner Ashby. 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Goochland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Orange County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Orange County

Head coach: Jesse Lohr (overall record 32-34)

Last season: 6-4

Key performers

Bryant Chiles, RB/LB: Chiles is a two-time all-Jefferson District and all-region performer at linebacker and is the unquestioned leader on defense. A three-year starter, he is expected to carry the load in the backfield and brings a blue-collar approach to the unit.

Chase Rollins, OL/DL: A two-year captain, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound tackle anchors the offensive line as a primary pass protector and as a hard-nosed run blocker. Defensively, he’s a force in the middle of the line.

Brody Foran, WR/OLB: Foran has the size and skill set to flourish as the top target in the passing game. Last fall, he tallied three interceptions and is expected to be a leader in the secondary.

Jae’Pharoah Carpenter, WR/OLB: A two-year starter, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver is an exceptional route-runner and provides a big target in the red zone.

Christian Simpson, RB/DB: Simpson showcased his talents in limited duty last fall. He played in six games and demonstrated some “wiggle” and explosiveness in the open field.

Tre Clatterbuck, OL/DL: The 6-foot-2, 265-pound lineman is very athletic and plays with strong hands and passion. He’s also developed into one of the team leaders.

Jeremiah Wharton, QB/LB: Wharton started nearly every game last season, but assumes the role as the team’s starting quarterback. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound sophomore has a great athletic ability and a knack for making plays. Look for him to be a weapon with his arm and his legs for the Hornets.

Newcomers

Darius Holmes, WR/DB: After serving as a reserve for his first two seasons, Holmes is excited to make an impact this fall. The 6-foot-1, 155-pound defensive back has a strong knowledge of the game and plays with great technique.

Elijah Coleman, WR/DB: The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is an athletic receiver that can change directions quickly, resulting in big plays.

Derrick Payton, DB: Listed at 5-foot-7, 140-pounds, Payton plays much bigger than his size and doesn’t shy away from contact. Lohr said he’s been the biggest surprise of fall camp.

The skinny: The Hornets qualified for the Region 4D playoffs last season and were one of the more explosive units in the Jefferson District. Lohr’s team will hope to replicate that efficiency this season with several new faces. Expect the Hornets to rely on their veteran offensive line and running game as they break in a new quarterback.

Hornets schedule

Aug. 26: at Courtland, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: vs. Culpeper County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9. vs. Charlottesville. 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. Louisa County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs, Monticello, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Goochland, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Western Albemarle

Head coach: Ed Redmond (Overall record 202-104)

Last season: 10-2

Key performers

Ross Bassett, LB/OL: Bassett is the heart-and-soul of the team, particularly on defense. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound linebacker is a terrific run stopper. He also brings that same tenacity and drive to the offensive line.

Kainan Miller, OL/DL: The 6-foot-5, 285-pound senior can play either tackle positions and does a fantastic job of setting the edge in the Warriors’ power running game.

Kyle Keyton, FB/DL: Whether it’s plunging into the end zone in a short-yardage situation at fullback or using his quickness to get off a block and make a play defensively, the 5-foot-8, 185-pounder leads by example.

Nathan Simon, QB/DB: Simon was in the midst of a career-season for the Warriors before an October injury ended his season. He has a strong command of the offense and keeps offenses off balance with his ability to make plays outside of the pocket. Defensively, he’s also a steady player in man coverage.

Jordan Steppe, WR/DB: Steppe emerged as a solid weapon in the passing game last season for the Warriors following the Simon injury. He has great speed and knows how to get separation

Bubba Shifflett, RB/LB: Shifflett flourished in a rotational role in Western Albemarle’s backfield last season. This fall, he will likely see increased reps as the featured back.

Grant Karczewski, OL/DL: The 6-foot-7, 255-pound senior typically towers over his opposition and has great strength at the point of attack and his quick feet allow him to get on the edge to open up holes in the run game.

Newcomers

Tyler Spano, RB/LB: Spano joins the football program after several successful seasons with the Warriors’ lacrosse team. His great vision, anticipation and toughness should serve him well at running back and linebacker.

Cyrus Hammer, TE/LB: The tight end is a featured position in the Western Albemarle offense as players much flourish as pass catchers and blockers. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has exceled at both this fall.

Jacob Murray, OL/DL: Murray will be a welcomed addition to a lineman group saw several key members graduate. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound lineman is a solid run blocker and has quick feet which should serve him well in the ground game.

Jack Intihar, WR/DB: Intihar is expected to compete for playing time right away at receiver. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder gives Simon a big target to look for over the middle.

The skinny: The Warriors earned a three-way share of the Jefferson District title last season and reached the Region 4D playoffs. Although several key cogs in that run graduated, Coach Redmond’s team has the talent to make things interesting again this year.

Warriors schedule

Aug. 26: at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9. vs. Charlottesville. 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: vs. Goochland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs, Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: vs. Orange County, 7 p.m.