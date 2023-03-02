On Friday, nine Central Virginia high school basketball teams will continue their pursuit of a state championship.

Four Central Virginia public school programs will play in VHSL state quarterfinal matchups, while five local private school teams will compete in VISAA state semifinal games in the Richmond area.

Here is a quick look at each state tournament game featuring a Central Virginia team.

VISAA Division I boys

St. Anne's-Belfield and Blue Ridge met twice during the regular season, with the Saints winning both matchups. The two Central Virginia rivals could potentially meet again in the VISAA Division I state championship game on Saturday.

No. 4 seed Blue Ridge, which made the jump from Division II to Division I this season, will take on top-seeded Paul VI in the state semifinals at 7:15 p.m. at Virginia State University. No. 2 seed STAB will take on No. 3 seed Catholic in the other semifinal at 9 p.m. at VSU.

The Barons (24-10) have been on a roll as of late. Blue Ridge enters Friday's matchup on a nine-game winning streak, including Wednesday's 50-48 victory over Bishop O'Connell in the state quarterfinals. The Barons will face one of their toughest tests of the season against Paul VI (29-3), which won its state quarterfinal matchup by 44 points.

STAB (26-3) also earned its spot in the state semifinals with a dominant performance in the quarterfinals. The Prep League champions rolled to a 71-39 victory over Bishop Ireton to secure Friday's matchup with Catholic. The Crusaders (34-2) dispatched Woodberry Forest, 71-49, in the state quarterfinals.

The winners of Friday's matchups will meet in the state championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Virginia State University.

VISAA Division I girls

Led by its talented senior class, St. Anne's-Belfield is one win away from a return trip to the state championship game. The Saints (25-1) have not lost since early December and recently captured their eighth straight LIS title.

No. 2 seed STAB earned a hard-fought 70-66 win over Potomac School in the quarterfinals to set up Friday's semifinal clash with No. 3 Bishop Ireton at Benedictine in Richmond. The Cardinals (16-14) rolled to an 82-56 win over Bishop O'Connell in their state quarterfinal game.

The winner of Friday's game will face either top-seeded Paul VI or No. 4 seed Catholic, who meet in the other semifinal, in the state championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Benedictine.

VISAA Division II boys

The No. 3 seed Miller School will take on a familiar foe in Friday's state semifinals. The Mavericks (19-12) will face BRAC rival Hargrave Military Academy for a spot in the state championship game at 5:30 p.m. at Virginia State University.

Miller (19-12) and Hargrave (24-6) have met three times this season. The Mavericks rolled to a 95-63 win in the first matchup in December. The Tigers won the regular-season rematch, 70-68, in January, then earned a 63-61 victory over Miller in the BRAC Tournament semifinals.

The winner of Friday's game will take on either top-seeded Highland or No. 4 seed Steward, who meet in the other semifinal, in the state championship game on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Virginia State University.

VISAA Division II girls

Defending state champion Miller School returns to the site of its title triumph last season to take on Steward in the state semifinals. The No. 2 seed Mavericks (24-7) have won four straight games by 25 points or more, including Wednesday's 70-35 victory over Covenant in the state quarterfinals.

They will take on No. 3 seed Steward (23-9), which rolled to a 72-46 win over VES in the quarterfinals. Miller won both of its matchups with Steward during the regular season.

The winner of Friday's game will face either top-seeded Virginia Academy or No. 5 seed Norfolk Christian, who meet in the other semifinal, in the state championship game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Benedictine.

VHSL Class 4 boys

Western Albemarle heads to Northern Virginia for a state quarterfinal matchup with Tuscarora. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Riverside High School in Leesburg. The Warriors (23-4) will look to bounce back after suffering a loss to 53-41 loss to E.C. Glass in the Region 4D championship game.

Western will face a tough challenge against Tuscarora (23-4), which rolled to a 54-25 victory over John Handley in the Region 4C championship game. The winner of Friday's game will face either E.C. Glass or Handley in the state semifinals next week.

VHSL Class 4 girls

Like the Western Albemarle boys, the Louisa County girls also will be making the trek north to face Tuscarora in the state quarterfinals. The Lions and Huskies will square off at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Riverside High School.

Louisa (23-3), which won both the Jefferson District regular season and tournament championships, lost to Pulaski in the Region 4D championship game. Tuscarora (25-2) has not lost a game since late December and earned a 43-29 win over Sherando in the Region 4C championship game.

The winner of Friday's game will face either Pulaski or Sherando in the state semifinals next week.

VHSL Class 3 boys

William Monroe is making a return trip to the state tournament. The Greene Dragons (17-8) will take on Hopewell (22-3) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Prince George High School.

Monroe punched its state tournament ticket by reaching the Region 3B championship game, where it fell to Skyline, 67-50. The Dragons will take on a Blue Devils team that grinded out a 34-33 win over Lake Taylor in the Region 3A championship game.

The winner of Friday's game will take on either Skyline or Lake Taylor in the state semifinals next week.

VHSL Class 2 boys

Madison County brings a ton of momentum into the state tournament. The Mountaineers (22-6) have won nine straight games and have added Bull Run District and Region 2B championships to their trophy case.

Now Madison begins its pursuit of a state title with a quarterfinal matchup with Brunswick at 7 p.m. Friday at Monticello High School. The Bulldogs (21-6) are coming off a 113-51 loss to John Marshall — which is rated as one of the top high school teams in America — in the Region 2A championship game.

The winner of Friday's game will take on either John Marshall or Strasburg in the state semifinals next week.