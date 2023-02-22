For the sixth time in the past seven seasons, the Western Albemarle boys basketball team is heading back to the state tournament.

The Warriors punched their ticket to this year's VHSL Class 4 state tournament with a 77-63 win over Jefferson Forest on Tuesday night in the Region 4D semifinals in Crozet.

Wes Gobble led the way for No. 2-seeded Western (23-3) with 22 points and seven assists. Elliot Kessler (16 points, 10 rebounds) and James Dahl (13 points, 15 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles for the Warriors, who will travel to Lynchburg on Friday to take on top-seeded E.C. Glass in the regional championship game.

WILLIAM MONROE 49, MERIDIAN 39: Brady Lam scored 23 points as the Greene Dragons earned a spot in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament with a victory in the Region 3B semifinals. Lam also had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in the victory. Tucker Shifflett added 14 points and four rebounds for William Monroe, which will travel to Front Royal on Friday to take on top-seeded Skyline in the regional championship game.

MADISON COUNTY 67, STUARTS DRAFT 49: Bryce Breeden scored 22 points to lead the Mountaineers past the Cougars in the Region 2B quarterfinals. Seth McClearen added 19 points and Billy Acton chipped in 15 for Madison, which will host Central (Woodstock) in the Region 2B semifinals on Thursday.

BLUE RIDGE 85, NORTH CROSS 32: Shanon Simango finished with a double-double, tallying 12 points and 13 rebounds in the Barons' decisive victory in the BRAC quarterfinals. Cam Brewer finished with 14 points and six rebounds, while Emilio Nabli Brau and Diarmid Stewart each had 11 points for Blue Ridge, which will host Eastern Mennonite in the BRAC semifinals on Thursday.

MILLER 59, VES 30: Austin Ball scored 18 points to lead the Mavericks past the Bishops in the BRAC quarterfinals. Edward Harrison finished with 14 points and five rebounds, while Wilson Hagen tallied 12 points and three rebounds for Miller, which travels to Hargrave on Thursday for the BRAC semifinals.

Girls basketball

LOUISA COUNTY 48, SALEM 33: Sylvie Jackson and Janie Smith each finished with double-doubles as the Lions clinched a berth in the VHSL Class 4 state tournament with a win over the Spartans in the Region 4D semifinals. Jackson tallied a game-high 23 points to go along with 13 rebounds, while Smith had 10 points and 19 rebounds for Louisa, which will host Pulaski on Friday in the regional championship game.

STAB 65, COLLEGIATE 26: Kymora Johnson scored 21 points as the Saints cruised into the LIS championship game with a convincing win over the Cougars. Maddie Rice added 10 points for STAB, which will host St. Gertrude in the LIS final on Thursday.

MILLER 64, CHATHAM HALL 11: The Mavericks held the Turtles scoreless in the second and fourth quarters en route to a victory in the BRAC quarterfinals. Brooklin Ingram reached the 1,000-point mark for her career in the victory for Miller, which will host Roanoke Catholic in the BRAC semifinals on Thursday.

COVENANT 48, NORTH CROSS 19: Kerrigan Poindexter had 16 points to lead the Eagles to blowout win in the BRAC quarterfinals. Makayla Hargrove and CeCe Corbey each added nine points for Covenant, which will travel to VES on Thursday for the BRAC semifinals.

LIBERTY (BEDFORD) 45, CHARLOTTESVILLE 43: The Black Knights' season came to an end with a close loss in the Region 3C quarterfinals. Elaina Pierce led CHS with 14 points, while Rayquel Allen chipped in 12 points.

MERIDIAN 47, WILLIAM MONROE 33: The Greene Dragons concluded their campaign with a loss to the top-seeded Mustangs in the Region 3B semifinals. Ella Weaver had 19 points and nine rebounds in her final game in a William Monroe uniform.

TURNER ASHBY 72, FLUVANNA 21: The Flucos' season wrapped up with a loss to the Knights in the Region 3C quarterfinals.