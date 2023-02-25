The St. Anne's-Belfield boys basketball team are the champions of the Prep League for the second straight season.

The Saints used a balanced offensive effort to pick up a 74-64 win over Woodberry Forest on Saturday in the Prep League Tournament championship game at the Conway Convocation Center.

John St. Germain finished with 20 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals for STAB, which had four players score in double figures. Carter Lang recorded a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Chance Mallory, who was named the tournament's most outstanding player, added 19 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Austin Williford chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Saints, who advance to next week's VISAA Division I state tournament.

Alejandro Ford scored 15 points to lead Woodberry Forest. Amir Crawford added 12 points and Wallace Hardison chipped in 11 for the Tigers.

MILLER GIRLS 72, COVENANT 46: Alary Bell scored 24 points to lead the Mavericks to their fourth consecutive BRAC Tournament title on Saturday. Brooklin Ingram added 11 points, while Naomi Ryan chipped in 10 for the Mavericks, who advance to next week's VISAA Division II state tournament. Delaney Poindexter and Kylie Hargrove each finished with 11 points to lead Covenant.

REGENTS BOYS 39, GRACE CHRISTIAN 36: The Lions captured the VACA state championship on Saturday with a victory over the Warriors in Stuarts Draft. Regents reached the title game by defeating Faith Christian, 59-54, in the quarterfinals and Westover, 69-45, in the semifinals. In the VACA girls state final, Regents fell to Grace Christian, 28-23, to wrap up a 14-6 season.

BLUE RIDGE BOYS 78, HARGRAVE 61: Shanon Simango had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help lead the Barons to the BRAC championship. Markus Robinson added 17 points and six rebounds, while Kamren Martin chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals for Blue Ridge, which advances to next week's VISAA Division II state tournament.