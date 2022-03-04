Prep basketball roundup: Blue Ridge reaches state championship game

The Blue Ridge basketball team is returning to a familiar place.

The Barons advanced to VISAA Division II state championship game for the eighth consecutive year with a 53-50 win over Steward on Friday’s semifinals at Virginia State University.

Maliq Brown led the way for Blue Ridge, finishing with 19 points and 17 rebounds. Devin Walker added eight points, three rebounds and four assists, while Shanon Simango and and Camden Brewer each chipped in five points. Simango also pulled down eight rebounds.

Logan Rhoades, Diarmid Stewart and Robby Matos each finished with four points for Blue Ridge, which will face Highland in the state championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Virginia State University.

Highland 84, Miller 76

Miller’s hope for a rematch with rival Blue Ridge in the state championship game ended with a loss to No. 2 seed Highland in the VISAA Division II state semifinals on Friday at Virginia State University.

Austin Ball finished with 19 points and three rebounds to lead Miller, which finishes the season with a 21-8 record. Jordan Horne added 13 points, eight assists and four rebounds, while Eli Delaurier recorded a double-double (10 points 11 rebounds).

Anthony Davis Jr. and Jacob Rice both chipped in eight points for the Mavericks.

Highland Springs 58, Albemarle 46

The Patriots’ season came to an end with a loss to the Springers in the VHSL Class 5 state quarterfinals.

La’mari Parler scored 11 points to lead Albemarle, which finishes the season with a 21-6 record. TaeVeon Wilson tallied eight points and 10 rebounds, while Carter Wesson and Christian Humes added eight points and seven points, respectively, for AHS.

Petersburg 61, William Monroe 34

The Crimson Wave jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a convincing win in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals. Petersburg led 30-14 at halftime, then pushed the advantage 43-26 by the end of the third quarter and cruised from there to end the Greene Dragons’ season.

GIRLS

STAB 72, Bishop Ireton 65The Saints got key buckets from Ruby Adkins and Olivia Wagner down the stretch as they held off Bishop Ireton in the VISAA Division I state semifinals on Friday at Benedictine. No. 2 seed STAB moves on to face top-seeded Paul VI in Saturday’s state championship game. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Benedictine.

Miller 59, Seton 48

Playing close to home and in front of family and friends, Alary Bell looked right at home, finishing with 21 points to lead the Mavericks to a win a win over Seton on Friday in the VISAA Division II state semifinals at Benedictine.

Bell, a Chesterfield native, continued her stellar play in the state tournament. She scored 16 points in Miller’s quarterfinal win over Norfolk Christian. Brooklin Ingram added 14 points, while Noami Ryan chipped in 13 for Miller, which will play in the state championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m.