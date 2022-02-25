Prep basketball roundup: Albemarle earns state tournament berth

The Albemarle boys basketball team is heading back to the state tournament.

The Patriots secured their spot in the upcoming VHSL Class 5 tourney with a 65-55 victory over Potomac Falls on Friday night in the Region 5D semifinals in Sterling.

Jason Breen finished with a double-double to lead the Patriots, tallying 26 points and 11 rebounds in a winning effort. La'mari Parler added 13 points, while Christian Humes finished with 10 for Albemarle. Carter Wesson chipped in eight points, and TaeVeon Wilson was a force on the glass, pulling down 15 rebounds.

The Patriots will face Riverside in the Region 5D championship game. The Rams, who upset top-seeded William Fleming in the quarterfinals, beat Massaponax, 58-43, in their semifinal matchup on Friday.

STAB 63, Woodberry Forest 53

Carter Lang recorded a double-double as the Saints earned a spot in the Prep League championship game with a 10-point victory over Woodberry Forest on Friday at the Conway Convocation Center. Lang finished with a team-high 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the win.

John St. Germain had nine points, four rebounds and six assists, while Dyllan Thompson added nine points and five rebounds in the win for STAB. Gabriel D’Alessandro did a little bit of everything for the Saints, finishing with six points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

STAB will host the Prep League championship game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Skyline 55, William Monroe 45

The Hawks got out to a fast start, then withstood a Dragons rally and pulled away late in the Region 3B championship game on Friday at Orange County High School.

William Monroe struggled offensively in the opening portion of the game and trailed 10-2 after the first quarter. The Dragons got back in the game in the second quarter, outscoring Skyline 14-8 in the stanza to cut the lead to just two, 18-16, at the half.

The Hawks were able to push the lead to six, 32-26 by the end of the third quarter, then iced the game in the fourth to earn a 10-point victory.

Both teams advance to next week's VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

East Rockingham 74, Madison County 54

Tyler Nickel scored 41 points and the Eagles ended the Mountaineers' season in the Region 2B semifinals on Friday night in Elkton.

Nickel, who has signed to play at North Carolina, scored 30 points in the first half as East Rockingham built a 44-20 lead at the break.

Nickel added 11 more points in the third quarter as the Eagles extended their lead to 68-41 heading to the fourth. East Rockingham cruised from there, clinching a spot in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Madison County, which lost to East Rockingham four times this season, ends its season with a 13-13 record.