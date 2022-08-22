Practice report: Elliott tests Cavaliers' red zone effectiveness in final practice of training camp

His challenge early during Virginia’s final practice of the preseason was purposeful.

Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott wanted to evaluate how prepared the Hoos were for a particular situation.

Usually, UVa sticks to the same script of drills, and the individual period — when players go through position-specific work — follows special teams during the first portion of practice. But on Monday, Elliott broke up the routine and pitted the offense against the defense in the red zone for two snaps after special teams concluded.

“For us [on offense], you roughly want to be 67% or better scoring touchdowns in the red zone,” the first-year coach said. “Turnovers are critical and turnovers in the red zone are almost like two because you lose points. If you’re in the red zone, you can say you should be a high percentage of hitting a field goal, so you’ve at least got points. [If] you turn the ball over, you lose the points and the ball, so that’s why today we started right out of the gate.”

Elliott said the Cavaliers have spent significant time ironing out their red-zone offense and defense over the last week and a half, and feels the squad has made improvements inside the 20-yard line.

“So, I put the ball right on the 7-yard line and said, ‘It’s third-and-goal on the 7, and both of you got to be ready,’” Elliott said.

The first-team offense bested the starting defense in its one-play shot for a score. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong fired a dart toward the left side of the end zone and wide receiver Ethan Davies hauled in the pass for a touchdown.

When the second-stringers had their chance, defensive lineman Olasunkonmi Agunloye tagged backup quarterback Jay Woolfolk, who was wearing the non-contact orange jersey, in the backfield before Woolfolk could get rid of the ball. The play was ruled over and the defense was awarded the stop.

Elliott said he liked how the Cavaliers handled the drill and how they finished training camp competitively.

Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said Elliott did a great job of putting the Cavaliers in game-like scenarios throughout preseason and in this past Friday’s final scrimmage.

“There were a bunch of good situations Coach Elliott put us through,” Rudzinski said, “which ultimately gave us a nice opportunity. And it started raining a little bit on Friday, so we got some wet-ball drills and we a got a chance to tackle with wet gloves on and wet hands, so those are some of the things situationally you can’t simulate unless you put your guys through it.”

Classes at UVa begin Tuesday, and the Hoos are off from practice, but when they return for Wednesday’s session, they’ll begin planning for and putting all their focus on the Sept. 3 opener against Richmond.

“I like where the mindset of the guys are,” Elliott said. “I like the attentiveness in the meetings, the embracing of the different approach to building team that we’ve brought in as a staff, so I feel good about where we are.”

He said one huge difference on the field between this past spring and now, as the Cavaliers close in on their first game week of the campaign, is the depth of the defensive line. The addition of three transfers since has upgraded the unit.

The thought from many players and coaches is the defensive front should be able to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

“If we can find ways to create pressure on a quarterback,” Rudzinski said, “and create smart pressure, where we’re not getting penalties or doing anything stupid, and it’s pressure that ultimately influences a throw, it’s different now when [quarterbacks] end up wearing the same-colored jersey as everyone else … but when it does go live, the game speed can speed up.”

Elliott said on the other side of the ball, the offensive line is beginning to understand what he and position coach Garett Tujague want from the group and it’s led to growth on the ground for UVa’s offense.

“The biggest thing is they’re covering guys up and not turning guys loose,” Elliott said, “which gives the [running] backs the chance to square their pads up and run behind their pads and push the pile.”

Center Ty Furnish, a sophomore, has played a role in helping the O-Line form that identity. A competition for that spot was expected to commence and go through the preseason, the coach said, but it never really happened because Furnish took control of the job and did not let it go.

Other camp standouts, according to Elliott, were fifth-year senior running back Perris Jones and junior linebacker Josh Ahern. They’re both likely to start at their respective positions.

The implementation of new offensive and defensive systems have gone well, too, Elliott and Rudzinski said. Later this week, the Cavaliers will begin pairing down what they’ve mastered to use against the Spiders.

“I hope I didn’t put too much in because you want it to be simple,” Rudzinski said, “and that’ll be the fun thing about tomorrow when we transition to Richmond. We’ll look at our call menu and see how simple we can be so that our guys can play really fast. Frankly, there’s not going to be a magic scheme. It’s going to be players going out and executing really fast, and ultimately doing a really nice job with block destructing and tackling.”