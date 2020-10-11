Poor starts leave Virginia football team searching for answers

Through three games, the Cavaliers have been outscored 34-0 in the first quarter.

“It was targeted going into the Duke game and even double emphasis after the Duke game and then even more emphasis after the Clemson game,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said of starting fast. “I would say it has been targeted. It certainly hasn’t been targeted effectively yet.”

Much of the team’s slow starts can be traced to the offense.

The team has shown an inability to move the football in the opening 15 minutes. The Wahoos have punted seven times in the opening quarter, and four of Brennan Armstrong’s six interceptions this season have come in the first half.

He tossed a pair of interceptions in the first half Saturday before leaving the game with an injury.

A new quarterback and new options at receiver in Tony Poljan and Lavel Davis Jr. has the Cavaliers scrambling to develop connections that find success immediately. The players seem out of sorts to open games, hitting a rhythm far too late into games.