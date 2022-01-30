Poor shooting costs Virginia women's basketball team in loss to Florida State

The Virginia women's basketball team's quest for its first ACC win of the season continues.

The Cavaliers struggled to make shots in a 62-37 loss to Florida State on Sunday at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

Virginia (3-15, 0-8 ACC) made just 11 field goals in the game and shot 24.4 percent from the field. Only one Cavalier, Amandine Toi, scored in double figures. UVa also committed 24 turnovers, which Florida State (10-9, 4-5 ACC) turned into 25 points.

“We're disappointed in our effort tonight," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said.

Offensive issues have become commonplace for the Cavaliers in conference play. UVa has yet to reach 60 points in an ACC game this season and have been held to less than 40 points twice.

Virginia kept things close during a competitive first quarter that saw five lead changes and three ties. A 3-pointer from Toi gave the Cavaliers a 9-6 lead midway through the period, but the Seminoles answered with an 8-2 run to end the first quarter and take a 14-11 lead.

The Hoos stayed in contention early in the second quarter. A jumper from junior guard Taylor Valladay pulled UVa to within three, 16-13, with 7:59 remaining in the first half.

Then the Cavaliers went ice cold.

Following Valladay's bucket, Virginia did not make another field goal for the remainder of the first half as Florida State built a 28-16 lead heading into halftime.

Toi ended the Cavaliers’ lengthy shooting drought by hitting a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the second half, but the bucket failed to ignite a rally. Virginia went five minutes without another field goal before Valladay hit UVa’s second field goal of the period, a jumper at the 4:51 mark that trimmed Florida State's lead to 35-21.

The Seminoles would pour it on from there, scoring the final 13 points of the third quarter to cap a 20-2 run and take a commanding 48-21 lead heading into the final frame.

Virginia went 1-of-11 (9.0 percent) in the second quarter and 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) in the third quarter.

"We started that first quarter kind of doing the things that we talked about — our game plan offensively and defensively — and something happened," Thompson said. "And we just kind of went away from all the things that were necessary for us to stay in this game and give ourselves an opportunity to win.

"It's almost like a broken record. I’m saying the same things over and over again. But the reality is that what it is going to take to win in this conference. You have to be disciplined. You have to execute. You have to defend. We have the ability to do so. We just have to decide that we're going to do it over and over and over again.”

Toi led the Wahoos with 10 points. UConn transfer Mir McLean scored seven points, with five of those coming from the free throw line, while Kaydan Lawson came off the bench to lead the defensive efforts with six rebounds.

Morgan Jones had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Florida State, which held a 37-33 rebounding edge and outscored Virginia 34-6 in the paint.

The Cavaliers return to action on Thursday, when they travel to Boston College for a 7 p.m. matchup.