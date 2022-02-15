Poor first quarter dooms Virginia women's basketball team in loss to Miami

Second-half struggles have been an issue for the Virginia women's basketball in some of its more recent losses.

On Tuesday, it was poor first quarter that cost the Cavaliers.

UVa was held to three points in the opening stanza as it fell into an early double-digit hole and never recovered in a 71-55 loss to Miami at John Paul Jones Arena.

“Really tough first quarter," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "It seems to be the story of the game as hard as we worked, as well as we played in the second, third, and fourth."

With the loss, the Cavaliers fell to 3-21 overall and 0-14 in the ACC.

Virginia struggled mightily in the first quarter, going 1-for-12 from the field and 0-for-2 from 3-point range. Miami, meanwhile, hit four 3-pointers as it raced to a 20-3 lead.

"That hole we dug for us in the first quarter was just insurmountable," Thompson said. "It just wasn't something we could dig our way out of and anytime you start the game down 17, the effort that you have to give in order to get back in the game is just too much and we just ran out of time.”

The Cavaliers found their footing in the second quarter, outscoring the Hurricanes 21-15 in the frame to cut the lead to 11 (35-24) at halftime. Miami responded by outscoring Virginia 22-14 in the third quarter to push their lead to 21 (57-38) heading to the fourth.

UVa tried to make things interesting in the fourth quarter, pulling to within 12 with 2:19 to go, but could get no closer.

Taylor Valladay tallied with a game-high 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds for Virginia. Mir McLean also narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds, while London Clarkson added 10 points for the Cavaliers.

Destiny Hardin led the way for Miami, finishing with 16 points and three rebounds. Kelsey Marshall added 15 points to give the Hurricanes two players in double figures.

Virginia returns to action on Thursday, when it hosts Duke at 7 p.m. in the Cavaliers' Play4Kay game.