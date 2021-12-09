Poor 3-point shooting continues to plague Virginia men's basketball team

UVa took six more shots from 3-point range than it did from inside the arc during in the first half against the Dukes, and the Cavaliers didn’t make one of those 14 attempts until senior guard Kihei Clark delivered at the buzzer before going into the locker room.

And aside from Clark, who is shooting 40 percent from deep through 10 games, no other UVa starter can be counted on right now to make shots from 3. The Cavaliers finished 4-of-26 from long range at JMU, and their 30-percent 3-point shooting clip for the campaign is the second worst for any team in the Atlantic Coast Conference to this point.

“We lost three terrific shooters, good shooters from last year,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said, “and we knew coming in that would be a challenge and that’s a concern.

“But all you do is you work at your shot. You make adjustments. I know you look and you say, ‘man, that’s a lot 3s you took’ [against JMU] and maybe some were a little quick, but when people start really packing the lane and jamming it, [make] the next pass and then you’re getting some of those open looks, you take ‘em and you hope they start dropping in certain games. And that would help things.”