Poor 3-point shooting continues to plague Virginia men's basketball team

The formula wasn’t complex and it’s likely a blueprint opponents of Virginia will try to replicate until the Cavaliers prove any bit of consistent capability from beyond the arc.
“We sold out on the game plan of trying to force them to make 3s,” James Madison coach Mark Byington said after the Dukes upended the Hoos, 52-49, in a thriller on Tuesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
“We knew they weren’t a really great shooting team, so we just executed our game plan,” JMU guard Charles Falden said afterward.
UVa missed its first 13 shots from 3-point range as the Cavaliers sank behind by double digits in the opening half. They then rallied in the second half to take the lead only to fall in the waning moments, which wasn’t too different from how their home loss to Iowa in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge played out the week before.
Against the Hawkeyes, UVa was 2-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half and trailed, 44-30, at the break ahead of storming back just to lose in the final minute.
“I really think they had some open shots that some guys could make,” Byington said of the way his Dukes defended UVa on Tuesday, “but I think as the game kept building up, it added more pressure to it and helped us out a little bit.”
UVa took six more shots from 3-point range than it did from inside the arc during in the first half against the Dukes, and the Cavaliers didn’t make one of those 14 attempts until senior guard Kihei Clark delivered at the buzzer before going into the locker room.
And aside from Clark, who is shooting 40 percent from deep through 10 games, no other UVa starter can be counted on right now to make shots from 3. The Cavaliers finished 4-of-26 from long range at JMU, and their 30-percent 3-point shooting clip for the campaign is the second worst for any team in the Atlantic Coast Conference to this point.
“We lost three terrific shooters, good shooters from last year,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said, “and we knew coming in that would be a challenge and that’s a concern.
“But all you do is you work at your shot. You make adjustments. I know you look and you say, ‘man, that’s a lot 3s you took’ [against JMU] and maybe some were a little quick, but when people start really packing the lane and jamming it, [make] the next pass and then you’re getting some of those open looks, you take ‘em and you hope they start dropping in certain games. And that would help things.”
Virginia senior forward Jayden Gardner said he and his teammates shoot from deep routinely during practice and that he believes those shots will eventually translate better for the Hoos on game days.
“It’s hard to win basketball games with what we shot from 3,” Gardner said, “4-for-26. But we’ve got to keep shooting confident and things will fall. We had a tough shooting night, and some shots we needed to fall, didn’t fall, so we’ve got to live with it.
“We work on it every day. We work on shooting, but shooting in an away gym is always different from shooting at home, and guys shot the shots they usually shoot and it didn’t fall, but I’m confident. These guys can shoot the ball. I see it every day in practice.”
Perhaps, the player most in need of a turnaround is guard Armaan Franklin, the Indiana transfer who led the Hoosiers in 3-point percentage last season (42.4 percent) but has failed to replicate the same success in the navy and orange. Franklin has missed his last 19 attempts from 3 and is shooting 20 percent for the season.
“I will encourage him,” Bennett said. “I will challenge him and the whole team and we’ll just keep staying together.”
In the meantime, odds are it’ll be Clark and Gardner to carry the offense. Gardner, the East Carolina transfer, recorded his fourth double-double of the season with his 12 points and 14 rebounds on a night he said JMU double-teamed him off the post, which made it harder to operate. Clark made three of the four UVa 3s against the Dukes and all three of them kept the Cavaliers within 10 points as they started plotting their comeback.
“He made some plays and battled,” Bennett said of Clark, “and I thought they didn’t give in defensively, but I like the grit that way and of course the shots he took.”
Clark also made a go-ahead 3 in the Iowa game to put UVa 74-73 with 45 seconds left before Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint made the game-winner with eight seconds to play.
In Harrisonburg, Clark had a clean look to potentially tie the score at 52 when he took a 3 with less than 10 seconds to go. Byington said Clark was the only one, who he didn’t want taking the shot against his Dukes.
“The thoughts in my head were like, ‘please don’t go in,’” Byington said, “and I just thought [Clark] has clutch moments.”
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, that wasn’t one of them and left them heading home trying to solve the shooting woes that plagued them earlier on in the contest.