Pool D primer: Breaking down Virginia's ACC Tournament opponents and its path to the semifinals

Three squads that have each spent most of the spring in the Top 25 and are likely bound for the upcoming NCAA postseason create a deep, treacherous Pool D for this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament in Charlotte.

Fourth-seeded Notre Dame, No. 5-seed Virginia and No. 9-seed Florida State are slated to match up with one another beginning Wednesday at Truist Field — home to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights — for three bouts to decide whether the Irish, the Cavaliers or the Seminoles advance to the ACC semifinals.

UVa (38-15, 17-13 ACC) and Florida State (32-22, 15-15 ACC) open Pool D play with a 3 p.m. contest on Wednesday afternoon. Then, FSU and Notre Dame (33-13, 16-11 ACC) square off Thursday at 3 p.m. before the Cavaliers and the Irish wrap up pool action on Friday morning at 11 a.m.

If any of the three teams finish 2-0, then that team moves onto the semifinals. If all three teams finish 1-1, then the highest seed in the pool — Notre Dame — advances. The semis are scheduled for Saturday and the championship game will be played Sunday.

Here’s what to know about Notre Dame, UVa and Florida State as the early part of the tournament commences.

Recent history

UVa missed seeing both Florida State and Notre Dame during the regular-season schedule, so when the Cavaliers encounter the Seminoles, it’ll be the sides’ first contest since FSU took two of three at home from the Hoos in March 2021. The Irish last faced UVa in pool play of last year’s ACC Tournament when the Cavaliers routed Notre Dame, 14-1, behind home runs from brothers Zack and Jake Gelof. Zack is now in the Oakland Athletics’ minor league system, and Jake, an All-ACC first-team selection this year, is the most dangerous hitter in the Cavaliers’ lineup.

FSU and Notre Dame met in an early April series in Tallahassee, and the Irish swept the Seminoles. The Friday night tilt of that three-game set was a memorable contest, with Notre Dame outlasting Florida State 2-0 in 12 innings. All three games were decided by two runs or fewer.

Top-notch aces

In that initial bout between FSU and Notre Dame, dueling aces made it almost impossible for opposing hitters. Seminoles sophomore left-hander Parker Messick yielded only two hits and racked up 11 strikeouts over eight shutout innings while Irish senior left-hander John Michael Bertrand threw 7.2 scoreless frames, struck out 12 and allowed only four hits.

And those top-line starters for the Seminoles and the Irish have usually given them the chance to win whenever they take the ball. Messick and Bertrand were All-ACC first-team picks, and Messick is rated at the 49th-best prospect for this July’s MLB Draft by MLB.com. This season, opposing hitters are batting only .205 against Messick and his 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings is the fifth highest rate in all of Division I.

Messick tossed eight shutout innings and limited UVa to three hits when he faced the Hoos last year.

Both FSU and Notre Dame possess excellent No. 2 starters as well, which sets each up favorably in a tournament setting. Florida State’s Bryce Hubbart, a sophomore left-hander, was an All-ACC second-team choice and Notre Dame right-hander Austin Temple’s .176 batting average against is the lowest in the ACC entering tournament play.

UVa’s best starter is Southern California graduate transfer Brian Gursky, another second-team all-league pick who went 7-1 with a 3.32 ERA in the regular season.

Those aces set the pace for the three pitching staffs with the lowest batting averages against in the conference. Opposing hitters are batting just .225 against Notre Dame, .226 against UVa and .229 against FSU.

Hoos’ hitting edge

If there’s a collection of hitters equipped to best handle the strong pitching in this round, it’d have to be the Hoos’ lineup.

In the ACC, the Cavaliers are third for team batting (.313) and fourth for total runs scored (465). Notre Dame is sixth for batting (.300) and ninth for runs scored (378) while FSU is 12th for batting (.263) and last for runs scored (302). UVa also goes into the ACC Tournament having clubbed more home runs and tallied more stolen bases than the Irish and the Seminoles.

Simply put, to this point, UVa has featured the better offensive club of the three. The Cavaliers scored 10 runs or more in 24 games this season, including in 10 games against ACC competition.

Gelof has 74 RBI and senior outfielder Alex Tappen, an All-ACC first-teamer, has 70. No player from FSU or Notre Dame has driven in more than 43 runs.

And around Tappen and Gelof, freshman shortstop Griff O’Ferrall provides consistency out of the leadoff spot to set the table for them with his .424 on-base percentage while freshman outfielder Casey Saucke has amassed 23 extra-base hits and 43 RBI. And though the average and home runs are down this year compared to last for catcher Kyle Teel, he is more than capable of heating up to deepen the lineup. He had seven multi-hit efforts in 14 games across the 2021 ACC Tournament and NCAA postseason.

Also on the line

For UVa and Notre Dame, a win or two in pool play could better each team’s respective chance to host an NCAA regional next week if either side hasn’t yet done enough for their resume this spring. D1Baseball.com projects the Cavaliers and the Irish to be regional hosts.

In the other pools

In Pool A, top-seeded Virginia Tech enters the event having won six straight games. The Hokies start tournament play with No. 12-seed Clemson on Thursday at 7 p.m. … In Pool B, Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada is rated as the eighth-best prospect for this summer’s MLB Draft by MLB.com. His 84 RBI lead the league, but more remarkably, he has as many home runs (26) as he does strikeouts (26) this season. … In Pool C, Miami reliever Andrew Walters is a dominant force out of the bullpen with his conference-leading 13 saves to go along 55 strikeouts over 29 innings.

