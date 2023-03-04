RICHMOND — Miller School girls basketball coach James Braxton raved about the ability of Virginia Academy’s guards during the Patriots' regular season victory over the Mavericks a few weeks ago.

Joi Williams and Elena Bertrand delivered again in the rematch Saturday as Virginia Academy defeated Miller, 46-35, in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship game at Benedictine College Preparatory School in Richmond.

Williams scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter and Williams added nine more as the Patriots knocked off the reigning VISAA Division II state champions.

“It was a good season,” Braxton said. “To be one of the only two teams left standing, you can’t ask for anything more. We had a chance to win it. Virginia Academy played well and we just didn’t score enough. We just didn’t hit enough buckets. Thirty-three points is not a lot, it’s just kind of how the ball fell.”

Miller (25-8) got off to a slow start as it struggled with the active hands defense from Virginia Academy, which turned four turnovers into easy buckets. Sarah Oduro scored six points in the first six minutes as the Patriots jumped out to a 16-8 lead.

Coach James Braxton regrouped his team after the slow start, and Presleigh Braxton and Parker Braxton canned 3-pointers to help Miller trim the lead to 18-13 after one quarter.

Virginia Academy (24-8) regained command in the second quarter behind its experienced backcourt. Williams opened the quarter with eight points to stretch the lead to 28-16 with 2:34 left in the first half. The Mavericks gained a little momentum going into the locker room when Naomi Ryan canned a trey to trim the Patriots' lead to 28-19 at halftime.

Miller intensified its defensive efforts in the third quarter and limited Virginia Academy to just two field goals. But the Mavericks were unable to take advantage of the opportunity offensively. Presleigh Braxton scored her team’s lone two field goals in the third and Miller trailed 34-24 with one quarter to play.

The Mavericks tried to rally in the fourth. Ryan hit a step-back jumper and Brooklin Ingram added a jumper from the free-throw line to trim the lead to 40-30 with 3:44 left. That would be as close as the Mavericks would get. Williams scored six straight points down the stretch to put the game out of reach.

“We did what we wanted to do,” Braxton said. “They only scored 46 points, but we never could turn the tempo over enough and we didn’t hit shots when we got turnovers. We just couldn’t get in our press because we couldn’t score. We scrambled a little bit and made them make some mistakes, but we didn’t get a rebound. We just didn’t finish possessions on the defensive end.”

Oduro tallied 10 points to join Williams in double figures for Virginia Academy in the win.

Ingram had 11 points to lead Miller in her final game for the Mavericks. Presleigh Braton added nine points and Ryan finished with six points.

Saturday’s contest marked the final high school game for Presleigh Braxton, Ingram, LeLe Watson, Ella Smith and Alary Bell, who Braxton said have all left a positive impact on the Mavericks program.

“We’ve had a couple that have been around for a long time,” Braxton said. “Presleigh has been here for five years, Ella Smith has been here for five, we’ve had LeLe Watson around for three and then Brooklin Ingram and Alary Bell around for the last two, and they’ve been great additions.”

Braxton said this senior class helped set the tone and expectations for the program.

“They are hard workers,” he said. “They play tough mentally, so you can’t ask for anything more. Definitely will miss them. We’ll miss their leadership for sure, We’re going to be young next year, but they’ve left a good imprint on our program.”