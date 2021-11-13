Playing without Armstrong, Virginia struggles in home loss to Notre Dame

Williams, who finished with 70 rushing yards on 14 attempts as well as two catches for 15 yards, also had a 14-yard carry on a fourth-and-1 from the UVa 20 in the opening stanza. Initially, the Irish lined up for a field goal, but coach Brian Kelly called timeout, thought it over and sent his offense back out for another fourth-down try when the game was scoreless.

Earlier in the first quarter, the Cavaliers got a fourth-and-1 stop inside their own territory when defensive lineman Aaron Faumui tackled Irish quarterback Jack Coan on a sneak attempt.

This time, though, Kelly and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees put the ball in the hands of the team’s most dynamic player. Williams converted it, and on the consequent snap, Coan threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer for the game’s first points while capitalizing on UVa punter Jacob Finn’s shanked punt.

It only went 14 yards and netted Notre Dame great field position.

When Virginia had the ball, it mustered only 278 yards of offense and didn’t pick up its first down until the second quarter with junior signal-caller Brennan Armstrong sidelined.