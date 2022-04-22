Players to watch in Saturday's Virginia football spring game

Virginia concludes spring drills with its Blue-White Game on Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

The 4 p.m. kickoff will showcase what the Cavaliers have been up to under first-year coach Tony Elliott since practices began last month. Some players have thrived and put together 14 solid sessions leading into Saturday with the guidance of Elliott and his staff.

Here are three players on offense and three more on defense to watch during the scrimmage.

Offense

Brennan Armstrong, QB (Both teams; No. 5): The left-handed signal-caller is a household name for UVa fans, and his January decision to return to the program — instead of opting early for the NFL — ignited some belief the Hoos could succeed in Elliott’s first season at the helm. Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, but he’s been tasked to learn and operate within a new offense and Elliott challenged Armstrong to expand his leadership presence. Saturday provides the first glimpse of Armstrong in a more balanced, multiple offense compared to the air raid system he played in last year.

Malachi Fields, WR (Blue team; No. 8): This week, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings praised Fields and labeled him, ‘a low-maintenance, smart guy.’ The Monticello High School alum caught only 11 passes for 172 yards in 2021 for the Cavaliers, but worked with the first-team offense throughout the spring while grouping in with returning pass-catchers Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson. At 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, Fields has the size to be a can’t-miss target for Armstrong. The former All-Jefferson District pick will look to cap a breakout spring with a strong game performance.

Jonathan Leech, OT (Both teams; No. 65): Leech started twice this past fall when UVa needed him to do so. He played left tackle against Miami and right tackle against Georgia Tech, and this spring he’s simply played a lot and well enough to believe he’ll enter preseason camp as a likely starter. The Cavaliers’ offensive line doesn’t possess the necessary depth to work a full two-deep currently, so Leech has taken a growing number of reps and will protect Armstrong throughout on Saturday. “Leech has really, really progressed and he progressed quickly,” Elliott said on Thursday.

Defense

Chico Bennett Jr., OLB (White team, No. 15): The former Georgia Tech transfer has spent the spring knocking off rust and improving with every practice. Bennett Jr. has returned from the ACL injury suffered last spring and that sidelined him all of last season, which was his first with the Cavaliers. He can stand up or put his hand in the ground to rush the passer and he said he feels like he’s learned a lot from working with defensive ends coach Chris Slade and graduate assistant Chris Peace, who both have tutored Bennett Jr. in his pursuit of making an impact this coming fall by getting to the opposing quarterback.

Antonio Clary, S (White team, No. 0): On the back end of the Hoos’ defense, they return some veterans and one of those is Clary. The senior from Jacksonville insists first-year defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s system allows players to fly around and he said he’s enjoying playing in the new defense. Clary tallied 42 tackles across 12 games and three starts last fall, and is seeking an even larger role for 2022. He said he’s adapted to Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox’s tag-team approach of coaching the secondary.

William Simpkins III, CB (Blue team, No. 11): Earlier this spring when Elliott was asked who has surprised him, the coach mentioned Simpkins III. Elliott said, “he’s fully engaged and you’re starting to see his athleticism take over.” The sophomore from Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Md. didn’t register any stats for the Cavaliers this past season but on Saturday, he’ll get to show whether or not he can cover against Armstrong and UVa’s receivers. He stands at 6-foot-1.

