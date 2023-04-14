Virginia’s school-record and the longest home winning streak in the country is over.

On Friday evening, visiting Pittsburgh topped the No. 7 Cavaliers, 7-5, to open a three-game ACC series at Disharoon Park. UVa had won 23 consecutive games in Charlottesville dating back to last season.

The Panthers (15-17, 6-8 ACC) used a three-run fourth to catapult in front of the Hoos (30-5, 11-5) and then added on one run in the fifth and another in the sixth to create separation.

In the fourth, Pitt second baseman Justin Acal launched a two-run homer into the left-field bleachers off Cavaliers starter Brian Edgington to break a 2-2 tie. The Panthers evened the score with a sacrifice fly from right fielder CJ Funk earlier in the inning.

Edgington (6-1), who suffered his first loss of the season, was tagged for five runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings. He walked two, only struck out one and exited in the fifth after yielding a single to Pitt third baseman Sky Duff.

Duff came across the plate on designated hitter Jack Anderson’s RBI single.

Anderson had three hits and Duff had a pair.

The Cavaliers inched closer in the seventh on third baseman Jake Gelof’s solo homer, which cut the Panthers’ advantage to 7-3. It was the 40th longball of his career and his 15th of the campaign.

Gelof’s RBI double in the eighth cut the deficit to three runs in the eighth. He was 2-for-3 with three RBI.

His sacrifice fly in the third inning tied the score at 1 and catcher Kyle Teel’s solo home run that followed put the Cavaliers ahead 2-1 before Pitt rallied in the next frame.

In the home ninth, UVa brought the tying run to bat following a fielding error by Duff. But Pitt closer Nash Bryan got Hoos pinch-hitter Chris Baker to fly out to end the game.

Game 2 of the series is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.