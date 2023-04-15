This isn’t a situation they’ve faced yet this season.

No. 7 Virginia has dropped the first two games of a series for the first time this spring, and the Cavaliers are in danger of being swept at home after rattling off a program-record 23 straight victories at Disharoon Park prior to Pittsburgh’s arrival in Charlottesville on Friday.

“Certainly, the challenge for us is we have to show how we handle adversity when things don’t go our way,” UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said. “And this is baseball. You don’t win ‘em all, but it’s a matter of how we handle it when we don’t win them.”

The visiting Panthers’ 6-4 win on Saturday evening left the Hoos searching for answers, though.

UVa managed only six hits — with two coming from three-hitter Jake Gelof and two more coming from cleanup man Kyle Teel. The rest of the lineup was a combined 2-for-25.

The Cavaliers entered the series leading the country in average and hits.

And it didn’t appear early as if UVa was destined to struggle offensively. Gelof bashed a three-run home run into the left-field bleachers in the first inning to send the Cavaliers to an initial 3-0 advantage, having jumped on Panthers starter Logan Evans. Leadoff man Griff O’Ferrall doubled to begin the frame and then Ethan O’Donnell walked ahead of Gelof’s seventh homer in as many games.

The right-hander Evans wasn’t unfamiliar to the Cavaliers either. Last spring, the Hoos tagged him for seven runs on nine hits in an 18-0 rout in Pittsburgh.

“[O’Donnell] had a great at bat in the first inning to walk,” O’Connor said, “and then Gelof put a great swing on a slider and hit it out, but after that we couldn’t do anything and that’s a credit to [Evans]. After he gave up that three-run home run, he was tough.”

O’Connor said Evans was much improved from last season’s encounter and even from the film the Cavaliers had watched of him ahead of Saturday night’s game. Evans struck out nine over seven innings to earn the win and escaped trouble three times by stranding runners in the third, fifth and sixth.

“He was mixing his pitches,” O’Ferrall said. “He was throwing multiple pitches in the zone, so anytime you do that you have a chance to get ahead of hitters and once he settled in, we just didn’t make enough adjustments.”

Pittsburgh evened the score with a three-run third and UVa pitcher Nick Parker yielded two hits in the fourth, prompting O’Connor to make an early change. O’Connor said to win games in the ACC, a starting pitcher needs to pitch deeper into the game.

If not, “your bullpen gets stretched,” O’Connor said.

Reliever Jake Berry got the Cavaliers out of the fourth with the score still knotted, but eventually allowed a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. Pitt executed a safety squeeze perfectly, in which the 6-foot-10 Berry tried to field and come home with, but instead hurt himself while the Panthers grew their lead to 5-3. After Berry had to be taken out, the next hitter grounded to second baseman Henry Godbout, who tried to tag the runner crossing from first to second, but the ball popped free on the tag and let another run score. Godbout was hurt on the play and needed to leave the game, too.

Hoos reliever Chase Hungate managed to keep Pitt off the scoreboard the rest of the night, but the Cavaliers couldn’t rally. They got a solo homer from designated hitter Anthony Stephan to start the ninth, but nothing more.

As they gathered in left field as a team following the loss, O’Connor said he told the group, “‘You see a lot of times that when people face adversity, they want to point fingers and second guess and question things, so you can never question your teammates, coaches and yourself,’ and so that’s the message that I gave them and it’s a learning opportunity. I know we’ll come tomorrow ready to play.”

O’Ferrall said O’Connor just wants the Cavaliers to keep trusting themselves and what they’ve done to this point. The Hoos are 30-6 overall and 11-6 in the ACC.

“And having the chance to steal the third game is going to give us the energy we need, I think,” O’Ferrall said. “That’s all we need at this point to motivate us.”

First pitch on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. UVa will send right-hander Jack O’Connor to the mound to oppose Pitt right-hander Kyle Mosley.