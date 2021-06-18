Pitching coach Drew Dickinson gives Virginia’s talented staff a confidence boost

Hartleb agrees that Illinois’ former Friday night starter didn’t possess superb stuff. He did, however, have infectious energy and impressive poise.

That unwavering confidence rubs off on his players.

“The players are drawn to him,” Hartleb said. “He has that passion for the game, passion for winning, passion for helping young people.”

That’s proven to be beneficial for Virginia this season.

In the postseason, the team has leaned on pitchers such as seniors Griff McGarry and Devin Ortiz and sophomore Matt Wyatt. At the end of the regular season, none of those three guys were critical pieces of the pitching staff.

All three have come up huge in the postseason, in part due to Dickinson’s belief in their talent. He helped prepare Ortiz, who played primarily first base and designated hitter this spring, to start the regional final against Old Dominion. Ortiz tossed four scoreless frames in the first start of his collegiate career.

For McGarry and Wyatt, he helped them channel dynamic off-speed pitches and elite fastballs into consistent postseason production. McGarry and Wyatt combined to toss 12 2/3 scoreless innings in Games 2 and 3 of the super regional. They struck out 18.