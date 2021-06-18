Pitching coach Drew Dickinson gives Virginia’s talented staff a confidence boost

An opposing coach once tried to faze Drew Dickinson by suggesting to umpires throughout a game that the Illinois starter’s back foot wasn’t on the rubber of the mound. The coach wanted Dickinson called for throwing an illegal pitch.
Perhaps spurred on by the detractor, Dickinson thrived.
“It was a gamesmanship thing, I think trying to rattle Drew, and it went the opposite direction,” Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb said. “This went on for a few innings and Drew just got better and better.”
Excelling when being doubted is what makes Dickinson great. He was the 2001 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and in 2002 he was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 28th round of the MLB Draft.
On paper, the credentials suggest Dickinson was a hard-throwing ace. That’s not the case.
“I had a long career in pro ball and had a really good career in college with subpar stuff,” he said. “I always had this ultimate belief that I was the best, and that was partly what made me really good. I’ve always kind of kept that borderline on cocky attitude. I think you need that to be great.”
Dickinson’s fastball lived in the low 80s but the left-hander still recorded outs. His belief helped him stick around in the minor leagues from 2002-2008. Eventually, he decided to pursue coaching. He became a volunteer assistant at his alma mater before becoming the pitching coach before the 2012 season. He joined UVa’s staff ahead of the 2020 season.
Hartleb agrees that Illinois’ former Friday night starter didn’t possess superb stuff. He did, however, have infectious energy and impressive poise.
That unwavering confidence rubs off on his players.
“The players are drawn to him,” Hartleb said. “He has that passion for the game, passion for winning, passion for helping young people.”
That’s proven to be beneficial for Virginia this season.
In the postseason, the team has leaned on pitchers such as seniors Griff McGarry and Devin Ortiz and sophomore Matt Wyatt. At the end of the regular season, none of those three guys were critical pieces of the pitching staff.
All three have come up huge in the postseason, in part due to Dickinson’s belief in their talent. He helped prepare Ortiz, who played primarily first base and designated hitter this spring, to start the regional final against Old Dominion. Ortiz tossed four scoreless frames in the first start of his collegiate career.
For McGarry and Wyatt, he helped them channel dynamic off-speed pitches and elite fastballs into consistent postseason production. McGarry and Wyatt combined to toss 12 2/3 scoreless innings in Games 2 and 3 of the super regional. They struck out 18.
“I believe in my guys,” Dickinson said. “I look at these guys and I look at their abilities, and I’m like you guys have more ability than I’ve ever had on a baseball field. If I can just instill my belief and my heart and how you compete into these guys, I think the end result is elite guys, first-round picks, guys who can pitch at the highest level.”
That mindset provided a boost to McGarry.
Expected to be one of the team’s best arms this spring, he struggled with command to begin the season. McGarry even had one start, at VCU on April 20, when he was pulled in the first inning without recording an out.
After that, Dickinson and McGarry went to work in midweek scrimmages. They tweaked mechanics, and perhaps most importantly, worked on the mental game.
Dickinson wanted McGarry competitive and engaged, but not so intense that he’d fail to find the strike zone from being too amped up. They seem to have found a sweet spot both mentally and physically in the most important time of the season.
“His just positive, unconditional confidence in me really helped me and gave me a lot of the confidence that I needed,” McGarry said.
Head coach Brian O’Connor considers his bond with Dickinson a “veteran relationship” even though they’ve worked together for fewer than two years.
It’s been a relatively seamless transition from former pitching coach Karl Kuhn to Dickinson. Dickinson became the team’s pitching coach before the 2020 season, after Kuhn became the head coach at Radford. Dickinson has done well to build off the foundation left by Kuhn.
UVa’s team ERA this season sits at an impressive 3.61, which is good for the 14th-best mark in the country.
“He passed the baton to Drew, and Drew has taken the baton and run with it and run through that finish line with these guys and just made a tremendous impact on them,” O’Connor said. “Karl started that impact and did a terrific job by bringing them here and starting the development and coach Drew has taken them to the next step.”
Elite pitching has sparked UVa on its run to the College World Series, as UVa has held its opponents to three or fewer runs in five of its last six games. The Cavaliers won all five of those games.
The confidence level Dickinson brought to the mound as a Big Ten standout hasn’t faded over the last two decades. That unflappable belief has paid off for this Virginia team.
“He just really didn’t give up on me,” McGarry said.