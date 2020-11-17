Perseverance, patience pay off for Ronnie Walker Jr.

Family and football mean everything to Ronnie Walker Jr.

When his on-field talent took him to Bloomington, Indiana, to play in the Big Ten, he knew it brought him away from his home in Hopewell, Virginia. As the pandemic hit, Walker Jr. felt the need to return closer to home.

The talented running back made the decision this offseason to transfer from Indiana to UVa to be about an hour from his mom and grandmother during the pandemic.

“That’s the No. 1 reason why I came home,” Walker Jr. said. “My grandma’s sick. I’m just going back home and helping my grandma out and my mom.”

Walker Jr.’s grandmother can’t do certain tasks, so UVa’s new backfield weapon drives down to help out when he’s not busy with class or practice. He goes grocery shopping for his grandmother weekly, and he helps with any chores in the yard that she can’t handle.

He also hoped the NCAA would grant him a waiver to play immediately for the Wahoos this fall, but the waiver process proved tiresome, perplexing and frustrating.

His first waiver application was denied. His first appeal also was denied.