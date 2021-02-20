PERFECTION: Louisa caps undefeated season with state championship

Alexis Chapman, McGhee, and Jackson closed the quarter with treys to trim the lead to 20-13 after eight minutes of play.

“We just had to keep reminding ourselves, this is the state championship,” Louisa senior Lydia Wilson said. “This is the first time here and we definitely wanted to win and get that ring, so we just had to keep the intensity up, just keep bringing each other up, and staying positive throughout the whole game.”

The late first quarter run gave the Lions confidence that carried over into the second quarter as they seized control of the game. Jackson opened the quarter with six points and Wilson drained a corner trey to give Louisa County (15-0) its first lead of the game.

“We knew it was going to be a battle; we knew that going into it,” said Louisa County coach Nick Schreck. “They are a well-coached team, very fundamental, very disciplined and there in the second quarter, we got it up to our tempo and that hurt them a little bit.”

Later in the half, Wilson hit another clutch jumper and McGhee capped a 15-6 run with a layup just before the buzzer to give Louisa a 28-26 advantage.

Jackson credits the defense with the second-quarter turnaround.