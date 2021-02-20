PERFECTION: Louisa caps undefeated season with state championship

DUBLIN — During the Louisa County girls basketball team's first practice in December, Sylvie Jackson and her teammates set a goal to win a state championship.
Two months and 15 wins later, the Lions achieved that goal with a 59-51 victory over Pulaski County on Saturday night in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game.
Jackson scored 20 points and sank five of six free throws in the final minute to help secure the program's first state championship.
“It’s been our goal all season and to finally win it, like be here in this gym, it just feels great,” Jackson said. “All the work has paid off.”
The Lions' road to victory was anything but easy.
Pulaski County jumped out to a 13-4 lead five minutes into the opening quarter. Ally Fleenor led the charge for the Cougars with seven points and was a force on the offensive glass.
Despite the early deficit, point guard Olivia McGhee said her Louisa teammates remained poised and focused on the task ahead of them.
“It was just looking at the clock and knowing that was all we had left,” she said. “If we win or lose, it’s our last game, so that really pushed us, looking at the clock knowing this was it. Especially for our seniors, this is their last game in high school ever, so it just really motivated all of us.”
Alexis Chapman, McGhee, and Jackson closed the quarter with treys to trim the lead to 20-13 after eight minutes of play.
“We just had to keep reminding ourselves, this is the state championship,” Louisa senior Lydia Wilson said. “This is the first time here and we definitely wanted to win and get that ring, so we just had to keep the intensity up, just keep bringing each other up, and staying positive throughout the whole game.”
The late first quarter run gave the Lions confidence that carried over into the second quarter as they seized control of the game. Jackson opened the quarter with six points and Wilson drained a corner trey to give Louisa County (15-0) its first lead of the game.
“We knew it was going to be a battle; we knew that going into it,” said Louisa County coach Nick Schreck. “They are a well-coached team, very fundamental, very disciplined and there in the second quarter, we got it up to our tempo and that hurt them a little bit.”
Later in the half, Wilson hit another clutch jumper and McGhee capped a 15-6 run with a layup just before the buzzer to give Louisa a 28-26 advantage.
Jackson credits the defense with the second-quarter turnaround.
“We knew we had to stay intense on defense. Our defense is what gets us to offense,” she said. “We knew we had it, we knew we just had to pick up the pace and keep in the game and keep working hard.”
Offense was tough to come by in the third quarter as both teams struggled finding their range from the field. Wilson drained another corner trey with 28.1 seconds left in the third to give the Lions a 37-32 lead with one quarter to play.
After struggling early, Wilson said that her shot really felt good late in the game.
“I definitely had more confidence after I made my first shot,” she said. “My teammates picked me up and told me to keep shooting and they eventually started to fall.”
The senior guard hit two big shots to start the fourth, including a 10-footer off a nice dish from McGhee to give LCHS a 41-34 lead with 6:43 left.
“She’s been playing great all season,” Jackson said. “She’s been one of our main shooters and I knew she could clutch up and hit those shots.”
Pulaski County (11-1) didn’t go away quietly. Fleenor cut the lead to 43-39 a minute later with a pair of quick buckets inside.
That was as close as the Cougars would get as Louisa executed well down the stretch and made clutch free throws to secure the school's first state championship in any team sport since 2011.
“Our defense, we were able to get out and contest 3’s, keep them to one-and one, and then we were able to make shots on offense and we trusted what we needed to do,” Schreck said. “Lydia Wilson stepped up huge for us there when we needed it.”
When the final buzzer sounded, the team continued its tradition of meeting at center court to celebrate the win sparked by Emion Byers and McGhee’s leaping chest bump.
“It hasn’t hit me yet,” Schreck said. “I know it’s going to, but it hasn’t hit me yet. I’m just so freaking proud of this group of girls. All their hard work and dedication, for them to be at this moment, it’s special. I’m just glad to be a part of it. I’m glad they brought me a long for this ride and can’t wait to do it again next year.”
McGhee tallied 16 points to join Jackson and Wilson in double figures for the Lions. Chapman finished with seven points in her final game.
For Pulaski County, Fleenor tallied a team-high 20 points, but was held to just seven in the second half. Paige Huff, Kesley Secrist and Taryn Blankenship posted eight points apiece.
Louisa County athletic director George Stanley couldn’t be prouder of this team.
“It is surreal and I wish I could put it into words,” Stanley said. “I can’t express how proud I am of the coaching staff, the girls, the administration, their parents, the community members, Louisa County athletics and Team LCPS to be honest. It’s a great things that we have going on there in Mineral and we do have something special.”
For Wilson and the other seniors, it’s a great way to end the season and their high school careers.