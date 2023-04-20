Virginia’s effort to bolster its offensive line continued on Thursday, when the Cavaliers received a pledge from Penn State transfer Jimmy Christ.

“I have decided to commit to the University of Virginia,” Christ tweeted, “and am excited for the next chapter of my life.”

The 6-foot-7 offensive lineman spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions and departed them as a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility remaining. He played in 10 games on special teams and as a reserve on the O-Line this past fall for Penn State.

In his first two seasons in Happy Valley, he appeared in only one game.

His move to UVa marks an opportunity to return to the Commonwealth. The Sterling native and product of Dominion High School was a three-star prospect then by 247Sports with offers from 40 FBS programs, including Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma in addition to UVa and Penn State.

He’s the third transfer offensive lineman the Cavaliers have added since the beginning of the offseason and their overhaul of the front started.

Houston transfer Ugonna Nnanna was a mid-year enrollee and participated in spring practice, taking first-team reps at left guard for the Hoos. And while they were in the midst of spring drills, they also landed a commitment from former FCS Dayton standout Brian Stevens, who was a first-team All-Pioneer Football League selection in 2022.

Christ, Stevens and Nnanna replenish the depth of the group for first-year offensive line coach Terry Heffernan and head coach Tony Elliott. After this past season, UVa lost former starters Derek Devine and Jonathan Leech to graduation while Logan Taylor transferred to Boston College.

Even last week ahead of the Cavaliers’ Blue-White Game, Elliott said they were planning to target the position via the transfer portal when it opened again this week.

“Still wanting to want to get back to our numbers on the offensive line,” Elliott said then. “So we’re still looking for another offensive lineman in the portal.”