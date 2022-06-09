Penn graduate transfer Tommy Courtney eager to contribute to Virginia baseball program

He committed to Virginia in late November, but only over the last few weeks has Tommy Courtney allowed himself to start planning again for his time with the Cavaliers.

“I got it figured out early,” Courtney said, “and I wanted to get it done, so I didn’t have to think about it as much during our season this past spring at Penn.”

The former Quakers center fielder will join UVa as a graduate transfer in the fall and spend his final season of eligibility with the Hoos during their 2023 campaign. The Ivy League doesn’t allow graduate students to participate in any sport, so Courtney needed a new home if he was going to take advantage of the extra season — because of COVID-19 — afforded to all athletes by the NCAA.

Courtney hit .299 as Penn’s leadoff hitter this year while helping the Quakers reach the Ivy League Championship Series, and the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder is hoping his approach at the plate translates against the competition in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He had 15 multi-hit games, scored 43 runs and stole nine bases in his final go-around at Penn. For his career, he’s a .298 hitter across 108 games.

“My thing is being able to run,” he said. “That’s my thing and I put the ball in play or try to as much as I can. I’m not exactly the biggest power guy, and I have a few home runs in my career, but I’m more of a guy who puts the ball in play. I handle the bat well in terms of bunting and trying to be a key spark for an offense.

“I’m someone who takes pride in playing team offense,” he continued, “so, that’s what I do. I try to put it in play, low and hard, and let my legs work.”

He said any way in which UVa coach Brian O’Connor and associate head coach Kevin McMullan, the lead recruiter on Courtney, want to use him is fine by Courtney. He said he’s most comfortable patrolling center, having spent his entire Penn career there, but can play the corner outfield spots and would even be happy to pinch run late in games.

Current UVa center fielder Chris Newell, a junior this past season, is rated as the 190th best prospect for this summer’s MLB Draft by MLB.com.

Courtney, who came so close to reaching a regional this spring with Penn during the Quakers’ 33-15 season, said his ultimate goal is to get to the NCAA postseason with the Cavaliers. UVa’s 2022 season ended this past weekend at the Greenville Regional, and the Hoos reached the College World Series in 2021.

“The biggest goal is getting there,” he said, “and then hopefully making a run and getting as far as you can like they did a year ago.”

Before he arrives in Charlottesville, Courtney will get the opportunity this summer to become acquainted with two of his future UVa teammates. He’s been signed by the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod Baseball League. Cavaliers third baseman Jake Gelof and catcher Kyle Teel are also playing for Harwich this summer.

Courtney said he’s excited to team up with Gelof and Teel.

“And it’ll definitely be a challenge to see how I do against the best arms and best players in the country,” Courtney said, “so it’ll be a good experience for me.”

He said when he initially entered the transfer portal, McMullan was quick to reach out.

McMullan, according to Courtney, had a longtime connection with Courtney’s high school coach, Mike Rooney, at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey. McMullan was an assistant at St. John’s when Rooney played there.

Courtney said he visited UVa in the fall and got along well with McMullan.

“So, I felt comfortable right away with talking to Coach McMullan,” Courtney said, “and I got down for a visit and it was everything I was looking for. It was a pretty easy choice, honestly, and it didn’t take long for me to realize this is where I wanted to spend my last year as a college baseball player.”

Courtney played baseball and football at the parochial powerhouse Don Bosco and was recruited to play football by Ivy League and other FCS programs before deciding on baseball and pledging to Penn.

