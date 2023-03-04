RICHMOND — They never gave up.

The St. Anne’s-Belfield girls basketball team has followed that motto throughout its run in the VISAA Division I state tournament.

This week, the Saints held off a pesky Potomac School team in the state quarterfinals to earn another trip to Richmond. In Friday's semifinals, they jumped out to an early lead and held off a late charge from Bishop Ireton to earn a chance to face defending state champion Paul VI.

The Saints emptied the tank once again Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a 67-56 decision to the Panthers in the VISAA Division I state championship game at Benedictine College Preparatory School in Richmond.

“I’m that coach that says, everything happens for a reason,” STAB coach Phil Stinnie said. “We played our butts off yesterday, and just the law of averages caught up with us today. We didn’t make shots that we normally make and that was the difference in the game. Paul VI, I’m not taking anything away from them, they played to their strengths, and they played really well, we just had some tough luck of the draw with our shots.”

Laura Williams scored 22 points and Brooke Batchelor added 13 of her 18 points in the second half as the Panthers held off the Saints to capture the title.

As many expected, the first half looked like a heavyweight bout as both teams traded chances imposing their will on the other.

Williams and Louis Volker went to work inside for Paul VI in the first quarter with buckets in the paint to give their team a 7-2 lead with 2:49 left in the quarter.

After missing 10 straight shots, STAB’s offense found some life when Kymora Johnson drained a trey from the left wing, but Sadie Shores added one from distance for the Panthers to take a 10-5 lead after one quarter.

STAB opened the second quarter strong, thanks to the play of its senior leaders. Maddie Rice converted a pair of buckets inside and Johnson added seven more points, including a layup with 3:15 left in the first half to give the Saints a 19-16 lead.

Paul VI countered by pounding the ball inside. Williams scored six points during a 10-0 Panthers run that gave them a 26-19 lead. Johnson gave her team some momentum heading into the locker room with a coast-to-coast layup at the halftime buzzer to trim lead to 26-21 at the break.

Paul VI flexed its muscle with a strong third quarter to seize command of the game. Coach Scott Allen’s squad scored on seven of its first eight possession to build a 41-29 lead with 4:09 left in the third quarter. Batchelor led the charge with four points.

STAB withstood the run and answered with one of its own. Sabrina Lewis, Zoe Burruss and Johnson each canned 3-pointers over the final four minutes of the third quarter to trim the lead to 48-42 with eight minutes to play.

The Panthers delivered the knockout blow at the start of the fourth quarter with a 16-7 run to extend the lead back to double digits. Williams led the charge with six points and Batchelor added a couple of clutch buckets during the spurt.

The Saints didn’t back down. Lewis hit a trey and Johnson added back-to-back buckets to cut the lead to 65-56 with 1:12 left but STAB would get no closer.

“We made them work for every single thing,” Stinnie said. “When you’re undersized, that’s the way you have play and we’ve been talking about that all season. We’re an undersized team and we have to play gritty and even until the end, we played til the end.”

Volker tallied 11 points in the win for Paul VI, while Shores finished with eight.

Johnson, a McDonald's All-American, poured in a game-high 32 points for STAB, including 20 in the second half. Lewis, Rice and Burrus each finished with six points in the loss.

Saturday’s championship game marked the final high school game for the talented STAB senior class of Lewis, Johnson and Rice. It's a group that Stinnie won’t soon forget.

“Their energy and their love and that passion,” he said. “The way they make every single person in the program better. From the seventh graders, to the seniors, to the coaches, to the JV coaches, this group of seniors brought so much to the program, not so much as who they were as basketball players, but just who they are as people. They will be missed. They have set a standard for the program that these young girls know they have to step up to the task get better.”​