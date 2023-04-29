He delivered the kind of performance Virginia had frankly lacked over the last few weeks.

Cavaliers starter Nick Parker pitched into the seventh inning, had his best curveball and racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts while preventing Duke, the ACC’s hottest team entering Saturday, from stretching its winning streak further and helping the No. 13 Hoos to a 10-2 series-evening win over the No. 20 Blue Devils at Disharoon Park.

“I was just glad to get us back on track,” Parker said. “We needed to get back on track and that’s what we did.”

It was UVa’s first quality start — defined by six-plus innings pitched and three runs or fewer allowed — since April 16. Parker’s effort enabled the Hoos (35-10, 13-10 ACC) to pick up just their second ACC victory in the last eight tries and simultaneously halt the Blue Devils’ run of consecutive wins at eight.

The UVa win also kept them within a half game of Duke (30-13, 13-9 ACC) and Miami in the Coastal Division standings.

“Every series from here on out is a playoff series,” said Parker, “and that’s how we have to look at it. We have to win two out of three and survive and advance almost, so looking it as a playoff series brings a little more intent to the game and I enjoy the intense pressure of performing in a playoff atmosphere.”

Parker (4-0, 4.53) said he knew he had his four-pitch arsenal in his favor during his bullpen session, and he let it carry him deep into the contest.

“Overall, he hit his spots,” UVa catcher Kyle Teel said. “He played every facet of the game really well and he was just really efficient and he did a great job. He was unreal today.”

Parker yielded only four hits over his 6.2 frames, but two were solo homers including a game-tying blast to Duke’s Jay Beshears in the sixth inning to knot the contest at 2.

For as steady as Parker was throughout the ballgame — having struck out the side in the second and fifth innings — those two long balls left him in limbo for a potential victory until the Cavaliers’ offense created separation in the home sixth.

Anthony Stephan’s double down the left-field line plated Ethan Anderson, whose one-double down the right-field line began the rally. Harrison Didawick added an RBI single and Henry Godbout scored on a wild pitch to put Parker on the correct side of the ledger.

“It was really important,” to the Cavaliers that they propel Parker in line for the win, Teel said.

Said Anderson: “When they were hitting those solo shots, we were making sure we were coming back and answering what they do.”

And with a three-run advantage, UVa skipper Brian O’Connor stuck with Parker, who according to O’Connor, made it known he still had another inning in him.

“He said, ‘Coach, I’ve got it. I’ve got one more in me,’” O’Connor said, “I said, ‘OK, but I’m not going to have much wiggle room to bring someone out of the bullpen,’ but he’s earned that. When you talk to a player and he’s got that kind of conviction and you see it, because he held his stuff in the sixth inning, so you make determinations. … It was the right thing to do.”

O’Connor said Saturday’s performance was the best he’s seen from Parker since Parker threw eight scoreless and struck out 10 for Coastal Carolina against East Carolina in last June’s Greenville Regional — the same postseason pod UVa was part of.

Duke had scored at least seven runs in five of its last seven games.

“And I saw that game [against East Carolina],” O’Connor said, “and it was the part of the reason we recruited him and wanted him to come to Virginia. We knew what he was made of.”

Parker got one ground out in the seventh and then used a high fastball on his 102nd pitch of the contest to get Duke’s Tyler Albright swinging.

His outing ended after the next Blue Devils batter singled, but the 6-foot-1 veteran hurler walked off a standing ovation from the Wahoo faithful that packed the stands on Saturday.

“It was pretty nice. There’s nothing quite like it,” Parker said of the cheers he earned.

In the home seventh, the Cavaliers extended their advantage with another three-run inning. Teel had an RBI single to right field against Duke left-handed reliever Edward Hart, who couldn’t manage to keep the score tight against the middle of UVa’s lineup. Anderson’s second double of the game brought home Teel, and Casey Saucke’s RBI single sent Anderson across the plate.

Anderson finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Teel was 2-for-5 with four RBI and a run.

“Duke has been a hot team,” Anderson said. “And you could see it with the energy they brought, but we shut that down. It took a little bit to get rolling, but Nick Parker kept us in the game and let us score in the middle and later parts of the game.”