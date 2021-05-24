Parker Kirwan named new athletic director at Blue Ridge School

The Blue Ridge School athletic department will open the 2021-22 school year with a new leader.
Parker Kirwan, who has served as a teacher and coach and Blue Ridge since 2016, will be the Barons’ new athletic director, the school announced Monday. He is set to begin his new job on June 1.
Kirwan is no stranger to the Blue Ridge athletic department. During his tenure at the school, he’s served as the school’s varsity tennis coach and was as an assistant coach on the Barons’ basketball team.
“We are excited to see Barons athletics continue to grow under Parker's leadership,” Blue Ridge headmaster Trip Darrin said in a written statement. “His performance as a coach and teacher illustrates how committed he is to the success of the whole student-athlete, which is a core element of Blue Ridge School’s mission.”
Kirwan is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and earned a Masters of Education degree in sports leadership. He’s taught 11th and 12th grade Literature at Blue Ridge and instructed the school’s sports broadcasting course and helped found the Baron Sports Network, a student-run media program covering Blue Ridge athletics, in 2017.
Prior to his time at Blue Ridge, Kirwan coached varsity basketball at Maggie Walker Governor’s School in Richmond for three seasons. He joined the Blue Ridge basketball staff in 2016.
During his tenure with the Blue Ridge basketball program, Kirwan has helped the Barons win four Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships. In addition, he’s helped groom several Blue Ridge players that went on succeed at the Division I college level, including Aamir Simms (Clemson), Darius McGhee (Liberty) and Sardaar Calhoun (Florida State/Texas Tech).
“I was very excited and thankful for the opportunity to take on this new role,” Kirwan said in a written statement. “Blue Ridge has a rich history of successful athletics and I look forward to continuing that in the coming years. I envision a great future for BRS athletics, one that focused on empowering our student athletes and coaches.”
Kirwan succeeds Bryan Puckett, who had served as the school’s athletic director since 2015.
"I certainly want to congratulate Parker Kirwan on his appointment as the next Athletic Director," Puckett said. "The athletic programs at Blue Ridge School are in good hands. I look forward to spending some time with my family this summer and exploring what opportunities will be best for me and my family going forward."
During his time at the school, Puckett played an integral role in the expansion of the Baron Athletic Complex, which included enhanced weight training and conditioning facilities.
The Barons' athletic teams were successful during Puckett's tenure, claiming four conference championships in lacrosse, three in basketball, two in track and one in football. Blue Ridge also captured four state titles in basketball and the 2016 state championship in football.
"We have accomplished a great deal in my six years as Athletic Director at Blue Ridge School," Puckett said. "When I took over as AD, we had a lot of outstanding athletes competing on our teams, but now we have exceptional student-athletes that are not only excelling in athletics, but are also leaders in the dorms and classrooms and great citizens in our school community. That transformation will always mean the most to me."