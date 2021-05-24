Parker Kirwan named new athletic director at Blue Ridge School

During his tenure with the Blue Ridge basketball program, Kirwan has helped the Barons win four Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships. In addition, he’s helped groom several Blue Ridge players that went on succeed at the Division I college level, including Aamir Simms (Clemson), Darius McGhee (Liberty) and Sardaar Calhoun (Florida State/Texas Tech).

“I was very excited and thankful for the opportunity to take on this new role,” Kirwan said in a written statement. “Blue Ridge has a rich history of successful athletics and I look forward to continuing that in the coming years. I envision a great future for BRS athletics, one that focused on empowering our student athletes and coaches.”

Kirwan succeeds Bryan Puckett, who had served as the school’s athletic director since 2015.

"I certainly want to congratulate Parker Kirwan on his appointment as the next Athletic Director," Puckett said. "The athletic programs at Blue Ridge School are in good hands. I look forward to spending some time with my family this summer and exploring what opportunities will be best for me and my family going forward."

During his time at the school, Puckett played an integral role in the expansion of the Baron Athletic Complex, which included enhanced weight training and conditioning facilities.