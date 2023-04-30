The franchise believed in the best version of Dontayvion Wicks, and it’s ultimately why the Green Bay Packers opted to select the former Virginia wide receiver to join the core of young skill players they assembled during the NFL Draft for their offense.

“When you watch the ’21 tape,” Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson said about Wicks to reporters on Saturday, “there’s a significant difference. And at this point in the draft, when you’re taking a player like that, that’s what we’re hanging our hat on.”

Green Bay is betting on Wicks — a fifth-round choice and the 159th overall pick — playing more like the All-ACC performer he was as a third-year sophomore as opposed to the pass-catcher who experienced a drop-off in consistency while adjusting to the Cavaliers’ new offense this past fall.

He still had moments when he wowed in 2022, like when he turned Georgia Tech’s defense into an army of flailing, missing tacklers who failed to bring Wicks down while he navigated the secondary and the sideline en route to a jaw-dropping catch-and-run for a 44-yard scoring grab.

But those plays were seemingly weekly the previous go-around.

During his stellar campaign two seasons ago, Wicks tallied a Virginia single-season record of 1,203 receiving yards to go along with nine touchdowns. He logged six games with at least 100 yards receiving and averaged 21.1 yards per catch, which were the fifth most in the FBS.

“Wicks is a kid who had a ton of production in 2021 with a lot of upside,” Hendrickson said, “and there’s an athletic complement that goes along with his skill set that we really liked.”

Green Bay was drawn to Wicks’ 6-foot-1, 206-pound frame, too. Wicks and seventh-round pick Grant DuBose from Charlotte possess the usual size the Packers seek in their receivers, according to Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“The guys we took later [in the draft at wide receiver] are bigger, stronger,” Gutekunst said, “guys probably a little bit more typical of the guys we take.

“In [coach] Matt’s [LaFleur] offense since Matt has gotten here,” Gutekunst continued, “one of the criteria that’s always been important but maybe stressed more here is the ability to get after it in the run game and blocking [for receivers], and so I think that’s something we’re more in-tuned to.”

Wicks was always a willing blocker at UVa, and his size gives Green Bay the chance to use him out wide while second-rounder Jayden Reed out of Michigan State, smaller in stature, can fit more appropriately in the slot.

But how the Packers use Wicks and all of their new rookie additions, including Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave and South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft, will be determined through rookie minicamp, OTAs and training camp as LaFleur evaluates and develops the group.

Green Bay’s veteran receivers are even on the younger side with Christian Watson, who is going into his second season with the team, headlining its returners. And the Packers are breaking in a new quarterback as well with Jordan Love expected to step in for Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how much we put on these guys’ plates,” LaFleur said. “Because typically, I’d say the more veteran you are, the more volume you can carry in your offense, so that’s going to be one of those things that we’ll have to figure out.”

Wicks said having to learn a new system at Virginia under Tony Elliott this past season should assist and propel him to absorb and understand LaFleur’s scheme.

“It helped me a lot,” Wicks said. “I would say the biggest thing for me was having to run routes a certain way. That was the biggest adjustment for me … but I don’t think it will be a problem [to learn a new offense]. It helped me a lot, and going out there to the Senior Bowl I was able to play with great energy, play fast and be myself, so I don’t think it will be a problem adjusting to a new system now since I’ve been through it already.”

LaFleur said he’s excited to see how the haul of draftees progresses.

“It’s going to be organic,” LaFleur said. “It’s going to be fun. We get into coaching — one because we love the game and love working with these guys — but we want guys to reach their potential and I love seeing guys develop and mature over time.”