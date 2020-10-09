Overtime penalty kick propels Virginia men's soccer team past Louisville

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Byrd fed a pass on the right side into graduate student Joan Gibert. The newcomer from Spain spun around before dishing the ball into Nathaniel Crofts in the box. Crofts ripped a shot past Jake Gelnovatch to give UVa a 1-0 lead.

On a night with many new faces contributing, a familiar one scored the goal. The passes that led to the goal, however, came from newcomers.

“To be honest, not a lot of great performances,” George Gelnovatch said of the newcomers. “Again, because of the lack of games and sharpness.”

UVa’s head coach added that he feels the team is “young and talented” and just needs more games to show more consistent excellence throughout a match.

The lead created by Crofts’ goal would be threatened multiple times by the Cardinals.

A shot in the 67th minute from Ayden Nocus seemed destined to tie the game. He came in from the left side with Shutler on the right side of the goal, but UVa’s goalkeeper jumped back toward the middle and stopped the low shot.

Shutler added another save to his tally in the 72nd minute, this time diving to his left to knock a shot from Pedro Fonesca aside.