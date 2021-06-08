Ortiz's walk-off home run sends Virginia baseball team to Super Regionals

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Virginia asked Devin Ortiz to start Tuesday’s game against Old Dominion.
Ortiz obliged, throwing four shutout innings in the first start of his career. The two-way player didn’t just start the game for UVa.
He finished it, too.
The senior came to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning with one out and nobody on base. He took a 1-1 pitch and launched it to deep left field. After a short moment, he knew it was gone.
Ortiz turned to the first-base dugout, screaming to his teammates before he reached first base. He eventually rounded the bases, touched home plate and was mobbed by his teammates.
Thanks to the long ball and an impressive outing on the mound from Ortiz, the Virginia baseball team defeated in-state foe Old Dominion 4-3 in 10 innings to win the Columbia Regional.
The Cavaliers, the No. 3 seed in Columbia, become the third team since 1999 to be seeded third or fourth in a regional, lose their first regional game and still advance to a Super Regional. It’s UVa’s first Super Regional appearance since winning the national championship in 2015.
UVa will stay in Columbia to play Dallas Baptist next weekend. The Columbia Super Regional will begin Saturday at noon. The Patriots won the Fort Worth Regional to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals.
Old Dominion looked strong early in Tuesday’s contest as Hunter Gregory pounded the zone. The junior right-hander was perfect through five innings, forcing UVa into mostly fly outs. The Cavaliers weren’t hitting the ball hard, as they struggled to make quality contact against the Monarchs’ ace.
Gregory had only pitched an inning in the regional prior to Tuesday, as he started the Friday game against Jacksonville but took a comebacker to the leg and left the game. Healthy and rested, he dominated the Cavaliers.
UVa didn’t have the option of starting an ace, but the Cavaliers received a gem from Ortiz. Despite only pitching two innings this spring, UVa’s usual first baseman or designated hitter rose to the occasion Tuesday.
Ortiz tossed four shutout innings, striking out a career-high six batters. He gave up one hit and a pair of walks. Ortiz struck out the side in the second inning and worked out of a jam in the third.
The Monarchs broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth, taking advantage of a defensive miscue. An error by second baseman Max Cotier helped the Monarchs put a runner on second with one out. UVa brought in lefty ace Andrew Abbott for Zach Messinger in hopes of ending the frame.
Trice stole third, and catcher Brock Gagliardi singled through the left side of the infield. UVa’s defensive was playing a shift on the left-handed hitter, leaving a giant hole between second and third base. Gagliardi found the opening.
Trailing 1-0, and still without a baserunner, UVa’s offense came to life in the biggest moments of the spring.
Logan Michaels broke up Gregory’s perfect game with one out in the sixth, while the Cavaliers couldn’t score him – Zack Gelof struck out with Michaels on third and two outs – the hit made ODU go to its bullpen.
Virginia found success off junior lefty Brian Hartline.
The Cavaliers used a walk and two singles to load the bases. Junior Nic Kent grounded into a fielder’s choice, but reached first safely after a review ruled Old Dominion failed to record the out at first.
Senior Alex Tappen came up next with runners on the corners and delivered a single through the left side of the infield to give UVa a 2-1 lead after seven innings.
With Stephen Schoch on the mound – he entered with two outs in the seventh and recorded a pick off of a runner on second – and a 2-1 lead, the Cavaliers felt confident. Old Dominion’s stellar lineup wasn’t done scoring, though.
The Monarchs tacked on two more in the eighth to take a 3-2 lead. They used two walks, a two-out game-tying single from Gagliardi to pull even. After an error from Cotier at second loaded the bases, Tommy Bell delivered an RBI single to give the Monarchs a 3-2 lead.
Fortunately for UVa, Kyle Teel threw a dart home to record an out and prevent two runs from scoring.
Teel played an important role in the bottom of the eighth, when the Wahoos tied the game. His single with two outs advanced Zack Gelof to second base. Two wild pitches from reliever Noah Dean later, and UVa tied the game at 3.
ODU avoided disaster as reliever Aaron Holiday forced Alex Tappen to pop out to end the inning.
Neither team scored in the ninth, as the regional that needed an extra day due to rain also needed extra innings to determine a winner.
After a 1-2-3 frame from Schoch, who tossed 75 pitches in 3 1/3 innings of relief, Ortiz came to the plate with one out.
The senior ensured his earlier pitching performance wouldn’t go to waste.