Ortiz's walk-off home run sends Virginia baseball team to Super Regionals

Old Dominion looked strong early in Tuesday’s contest as Hunter Gregory pounded the zone. The junior right-hander was perfect through five innings, forcing UVa into mostly fly outs. The Cavaliers weren’t hitting the ball hard, as they struggled to make quality contact against the Monarchs’ ace.

Gregory had only pitched an inning in the regional prior to Tuesday, as he started the Friday game against Jacksonville but took a comebacker to the leg and left the game. Healthy and rested, he dominated the Cavaliers.

UVa didn’t have the option of starting an ace, but the Cavaliers received a gem from Ortiz. Despite only pitching two innings this spring, UVa’s usual first baseman or designated hitter rose to the occasion Tuesday.

Ortiz tossed four shutout innings, striking out a career-high six batters. He gave up one hit and a pair of walks. Ortiz struck out the side in the second inning and worked out of a jam in the third.

The Monarchs broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth, taking advantage of a defensive miscue. An error by second baseman Max Cotier helped the Monarchs put a runner on second with one out. UVa brought in lefty ace Andrew Abbott for Zach Messinger in hopes of ending the frame.