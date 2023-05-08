ORANGE — Stella Steigler has put together an impressive wrestling resume throughout her four years at Orange County High School, capturing three state championships as well as numerous All-American honors.

The senior standout will look to continue building on that success as she becomes a college wrestler. Steigler recently signed her National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.

“Lock Haven really stood out to me because of the environment on campus and the wrestling program is great,” Steigler said. “The program reminds me of what my club wrestling has been like throughout my high school career.”

Steigler has been a force on the mat since taking up the sport at a young age. In club wrestling, she was a double All-American at the prestigious national tournament in Fargo, N.D. in 2021.

She earned national runner-up honors both in 2022 in Fargo and this year at the National High School Coaches Association Tournament. Steigler also finished sixth at the U20 nationals.

In high school competition, the senior was a regular in the Orange County lineup and finished sixth at regionals in the boys tournament. She followed that up with a title at the VHSL Girls State Open Championships, where she posted a 4-0 record, including a 7-0 win over Washington & Lee’s Azarriah Moore in the state championship match.

Steigler is excited to continue her wrestling journey at Lock Haven under coach Matt Lackey, a three-time college All-American and two-time Olympic trails qualifier.

“Finding a coach that has the same goals and same mindset as you when it comes to wrestling is so important,” Steigler said. “The coaches do have the same goal and that is to help me become a national champion.”

The Orange County standout had interest from a number of programs during the recruiting process, including Presbyterian, North Central and Frostburg State, but found an ideal fit at Lock Haven.

“What separated Lock Haven from the other schools is the feel of the girls on the team and the coach,” Steigler said. “I do feel a sense of relief, but I’m also thankful I was able to find a program I can be successful at.”

Academically, Steigler hopes to major in sports science and minor in business. Her ultimate goal after college is to own her own gym or become a wrestling coach and give back to the sport that has given her so much.

Whether on the mat, or in the classroom, Steigler said her focus is simple.

“My goal is to become the best version of myself,” she said. “Goals for wrestling are to become dominant in my weight class and become a national champion."

The senior wrestler is excited for what the future holds.

“I get to keep doing what I love the most,” she said. “All the hard work and time I have put in is going to pay off and there is only growth from here.”