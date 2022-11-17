Orange County's Maci Fayard commits to Christopher Newport softball program

ORANGE — It’s been quite a roller-coaster ride for Maci Fayard over the past 12 months.

The Orange County High School softball player stated last spring slowly as she recovered from Medial Patellofemoral Ligament surgery prior to the season. But she regained her form and finished the season with a .397 batting average and an on-base percentage of .497 to help the Hornets reach the Region 4D championship game and earn a berth in the VHSL Class 4 state tournament.

“This past season, I started off struggling as I was coming off MPFL reconstruction surgery,” Fayard said. “I was lucky enough, with my hard work and dedication during the recovery process to get back on the field months earlier than expected.”

After he senior season at Orange County, Fayard will join another powerhouse program at the college level.

Recently, Fayard realized a childhood dream when she committed to play softball at Christopher Newport University. With her commitment to the Captains, who won the 2022 NCAA Division III national championship, Fayard felt a sense of gratitude for the people who helped her become a college-level athlete.

“I want to thank my parents for everything they have done for me over the years and for believing in me,” Fayard said. “I want to thank Jesse Lohr, my travel ball coach for pushing me to do great things and believing in me through all of my ups and downs. Finally, I want to thank all of my teammates. I want to thank all of my coaches for everything along the way.”

At Orange, Fayard has been a key cog in the Hornets' run to back-to-back Jefferson District championships. She is excited about continuing that trend at the next level with the Captains, a perennial Division III powerhouse.

“It’s a very competitive softball program,” Fayard said. “It has my major, it has a beautiful campus and it has a great softball team.”

Versatility has been a staple of Fayard's game throughout her high school career at Orange County. She’s played multiple positions for the Hornets and Coach Neal Ferguson, including third base, shortstop and even some time in the outfield.

The senior standout was recruited primarily to play the hot corner at Christopher Newport, but she could also see some playing time at first base as well.

Fayard had interest from several programs, including Eastern Mennonite, but felt like CNU offered an ideal opportunity for her.

“CNU seemed like a great fit for me,” she said. “My goals heading into the next level are the become the best player I can be and help CNU reach the goals they accomplished this past year.”

Academically, Fayard has big aspirations as well. She hopes to major in biology and her ultimate goal is to become a physical therapist.

With her college decision finalized, Fayard is thrilled to take the field for one final season this spring with her teammates at Orange County.

“I do feel a sense of relief,” she said. “There is no pressure on trying to be recruited. Now I can focus on trying to better myself as a player and student before going to college.”

Fayard also is excited about her future in the sport.

“To be able to call myself a college athlete makes me feel blessed to even have the opportunity,” she said. “Being able to have the opportunity to play at the next level makes me feel accomplished up to this point. Now I get to keep playing the game I love.”