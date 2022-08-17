Orange County's Ja’chelle Mosley commits to Lynchburg softball program

ORANGE — Earlier this month, Ja’chelle Mosley spent her 16th birthday at her favorite place — the softball field.

The Orange County standout celebrated the special occasion by committing to the University of Lynchburg on the field that she will eventually play on.

“When I went to Lynchburg, it made me feel like I was at home,” Mosley said. “It made me feel comfortable.”

Playing in her final travel tournament of the summer with the U18 OC Elite Fincham team, Mosley entered Aubrey Moon Field with high expectations. She had admittedly been slumping at the plate and was looking to get back on track.

Over the next 48 hours, Mosley’s bat returned to life and she realized Lynchburg was where she wanted to play college softball.

“On that day, God allowed me to have one of the greatest days on the ball field I’ve had in quite some time,” she said. “I hit two home runs on the day that almost cleared the scoreboard. The second one hit the scoreboard so hard that you could hear it on one of my highlight videos. I think with that, God was telling me Lynchburg was the place for me.”

She met with Lynchburg Coach Dawn Simmons and her staff during the tournament and formed a strong connection.

“The coaching staff and the players are very welcoming,” Mosley said. “I like the direction the coaching staff has the program headed and would like to be a part of bringing an ODAC championship to Lynchburg.”

Mosley has been a potent offensive performer since joining the Hornets' varsity program. Last spring, she hit .471 with a pair of home runs and drove in 25 runs to earn All-Jefferson District and All-Region 4D first-team honors. She tallied 33 hits, including nine doubles, a pair of triples and scored 18 runs en route to being named second-team all-state.

Her skill set seems to fit perfectly into Simmons’ scheme, especially her ability to play multiple positions. Although she primarily plays first base at Orange County, Mosley also can play third base and catcher.

“I’m completely fine with playing where ever I can to help my team and to have a chance to get on the field,” she said. “My goals are to come into the next level as humble and as prepared as I can be so that when I get there I can help my team be one of the top teams in the conference. I look at it as I’m ready to work to be a part of an amazing program one day. I would love to be a top player in the ODAC.”

Academically, Mosley’s goal is to major in business and pursue a career as a business owner.

“I’ve always had the dream of working in real estate," she said, "and with a business degree, that gives me the opportunity to maybe one day own my own real estate company.”

The Orange County standout had interest for a number of programs, including a recent offer from Bowie State, before finalizing her plans to go to Lynchburg.

“My heart was sold [last] weekend at the Lynchburg camp,” she said. “My heart was full and the place feels so much like home.”

The small-town feel at Lynchburg is very similar to that of her hometown in Orange, which helped seal the deal.

“I decided to commit early before getting an opportunity to hear from higher level schools,” Mosley said. “I know my personality and small environment plays a big role in who I am. Now I have time to focus on high school and working hard on my skills so I can try and come into the program in Lynchburg and make an impact.”

Mosley credits Orange County coach Neal Ferguson and travel coach Shawn Fincham, as well as the support from family, friends and teammates, for helping prepare her for taking this step.

“Just having the opportunity to play at the next level is huge,” she said. “Honestly, this just seems unreal that so many believe in me, and me of all people, having this opportunity to call myself a college athlete just feels great.”