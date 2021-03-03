Orange County's Ethan Pettyjohn commits to run for Longwood

Another bonus for Pettyjohn was the fact that he had already been accepted into Longwood's Cormier Honors College, which helped make his college decision fairly simple.

“There are many reasons why Longwood stood out so much against all of the other colleges,” Pettyjohn said. “Getting accepted into the honors college was a great bonus. After touring Longwood’s campus, I loved the fact that I could get the Division I experience while still being in a small town."

Athletically, Pettyjohn is excited to take the next step in his development as a runner. He hopes to make a smooth transition from the 5K runs in high school to the 8K events at the collegiate level. In addition, Pettyjohn hopes to continue to excel in the classroom so he can maintain his honors program status.

“I have been working toward this moment for years," Pettyjohn said. "It is a good feeling to know that all my hard work has paid off.”

The senior credits coaches Larry Kilby, Matt Gilliam and Jessica Rave for helping him grow as a runner.