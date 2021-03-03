Orange County's Ethan Pettyjohn commits to run for Longwood

ORANGE – Ethan Pettyjohn has been the standard bearer for Orange County’s cross country program over the past four years.
The senior distance runner hopes to continue setting the pace at the next level after committing to join the track and cross country programs at Longwood University.
“I was interested in a lot of things Longwood had to offer,” Pettyjohn said. “I was most interested in their cross country team and their engineering program. I also did not want to go to a giant school, and where the school was located was perfect for what I enjoyed doing. Between talking with the coach and a few of the team members, it seems like a very welcoming environment with lots of opportunities to help me succeed for my future as a runner.”
Pettyjohn has been a fixture for the Hornets’ cross country and track programs for the past few years, garnering all-Jefferson District and regional honors while developing into one of the most consistent distance runners in Central Virginia.
Despite the accolades, the recruiting process has been challenging for Pettyjohn. The NCAA has not allowed coaches to schedule in-person meetings or overnight recruiting trips for perspective athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I still have not met [Longwood] Coach [Brooke] Craig in person yet,” Pettyjohn said. “We have had a few phone calls, which have been very helpful.”
Another bonus for Pettyjohn was the fact that he had already been accepted into Longwood's Cormier Honors College, which helped make his college decision fairly simple.
“There are many reasons why Longwood stood out so much against all of the other colleges,” Pettyjohn said. “Getting accepted into the honors college was a great bonus. After touring Longwood’s campus, I loved the fact that I could get the Division I experience while still being in a small town."
Athletically, Pettyjohn is excited to take the next step in his development as a runner. He hopes to make a smooth transition from the 5K runs in high school to the 8K events at the collegiate level. In addition, Pettyjohn hopes to continue to excel in the classroom so he can maintain his honors program status.
“I have been working toward this moment for years," Pettyjohn said. "It is a good feeling to know that all my hard work has paid off.”
The senior credits coaches Larry Kilby, Matt Gilliam and Jessica Rave for helping him grow as a runner.
“Coach Gilliam has a real love for the sport and made practice fun every day,” Pettyjohn said. “He helped me start me out in the sport and achieve some big accomplishments. Kilby began helping me with my speed and racing strategies. Once he began My Vision Elite Track Club, Coach Kilby and Coach Rave helped me continue my training so I could finish my senior year during these trying times.”
As he prepares for his final cross country and outdoor track seasons in a Hornets uniform, Pettyjohn has high hopes for the future.
“I am mostly extremely excited for the upcoming season, but I do know I will miss my team and Coach Kilby,” Pettyjohn said. “He has been my coach for the past four years and has helped me every step of the way. It is exciting to know that I can continue what I love to do on a higher level with more training equipment, facilities and resources in order to keep me at peak performance and a D1 experience.”