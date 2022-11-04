Orange County takes down Western Albemarle to secure first home playoff game since 1998

It’s been nearly a quarter-century since the Orange County football program has hosted a playoff game at Porterfield Park.

Coach Jesse Lohr's Hornets ended that drought Friday night with a 28-7 road victory over Western Albemarle in the regular season finale in Crozet. With the win, Orange County (8-2) secured its first home playoff game since 1998.

Sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Wharton threw three touchdown passes and senior defensive back Naziere McIntosh snagged a pair of interceptions defensively as the Hornets snapped a two-game losing streak to the Warriors.

Wharton completed 10-of-13 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns, and Christian Simpson racked up 131 yards and hauled in the game-clinching score as Orange County posted its first win over Western Albemarle since 2019.

“We won in the trenches,” Wharton said. “The offensive line all played well, the receivers ran their routes and they just blocked hard and all that together, just praise to the Lord above. This is unbelievable and so exciting.”

Orange County set the tone early on, scoring on the first drive of the game. Simpson pounded the ball early and Dwayne Wells capped a 12-play, 77-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead with 5:44 left in the first quarter.

Lohr’s squad added to their lead on the final play of the quarter when Wharton hit Bryant Chiles on a swing pass and the senior running back rumbled 15 yards to paydirt for a 14-0 Orange lead after 12 minutes of action.

Defense stole the show in the second quarter as both teams clamped down. Western Albemarle (5-5) had a couple of scoring chances before halftime, but both ended in the hands of McIntosh.

With 7:32 left, Western Albemarle quarterback Nathan Simon rolled to his left looking for Jaden Steppe in the corner of the end zone. But McIntosh held his ground and outleaped the receiver for his first pick of the game.

Just before halftime, McIntosh struck again, intercepting another pass on a fourth and 20 play to help Orange County preserve a 14-0 halftime lead.

“I just played my technique that my coach taught me,” McIntosh said. “I couldn’t have done it without my [defensive] line and my safeties. We just played smart and what we learned in practice, we just executed here."

The Hornets' defense struck again when Derrick Payton intercepted a pass on Western Albemarle’s opening drive of the second half. The Hornets turned that play into points on the ensuing drive with another great touchdown strike from Wharton.

Orange receiver Brody Foran beat his man and made a terrific one-handed catch in the back of the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown pass from Wharton and a 21-0 lead.

Western Albemarle answered later in the quarter with a touchdown of its own to get back in the game. Senior Bubba Shifflett rumbled in from 21 yards out to trim the lead to 21-7 with 2:32 left in the third quarter.

The Warriors put together another potential scoring drive in the fourth, but Chiles tripped up Simon behind the line of scrimmage on fourth down to get the ball back for the Hornets.

Orange County took advantage of the short field as Wharton found Simpson on a 30-yard touchdown strike with six minutes left to give the Hornets a 28-7 lead.

The sophomore credited his relationship with Simpson for making the play work.

“It wasn’t really even the play,” Wharton said. “Me and him just have that sort of bond and we just made an audible. The corner came down and he didn’t see him run right by and Christian is a really good athlete and the offensive line gave me a plenty of time. It was just as I wanted it.”

Shifflett rushed for a game-high 162 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown to lead Western Albemarle. Kyle Keaton had two receptions for 31 yards.

Wells rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown for Orange County. Chiles added six rushes for 36 yards and two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Chiles finished the game with 15.5 tackles, including 10 solo stops.

Both teams will qualify for next week’s Region 4D playoffs. Western Albemarle will most likely travel to either E.C. Glass or Salem for a quarterfinal matchup. Orange County will host Amherst at Porterfield Park on Friday night.

McIntosh is excited about the opportunity to continue their season at home.

“It feels great,” McIntosh said. “We haven’t done that in over 20 years and it just feels great to do it with my classmates, and my seniors. I couldn’t ask for someone better to do it with me.”