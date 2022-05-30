Orange County softball team rallies to beat Louisa, earn state tournament berth

ORANGE — It’s never over until it’s over.

The Orange County softball team proved that Monday night during a thrilling 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Louisa County in the VHSL Region 4D semifinals.

The Hornets scored a pair of runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn their third victory of the season over the Lions and punch their ticket to VHSL Class 4 state tournament.

”It’s a big game,” said Jessy Reynolds, who scored the game-tying run for Orange. “It was a great turnout. We always like playing the good teams. It keeps us in the game and ready for the next thing.”

Coach Neal Ferguson’s Hornets won both regular season matchups with the Lions, but neither victory came easy. Orange County (18-1) scored in the top of the seventh inning to win at Louisa, then earlier this month, the Hornets earned a 4-2 victory over the Lions on their home field to secure the Jefferson District championship.

The third meeting was just as tense.

Orange ace Hannah Hearl struck out six of the first 10 batters she faced to hold the Lions’ bats at bay early. Louisa's Emily Gillespie, the Jefferson District player of the year, was equally impressive, fanning three batters and allowing just three hits in four innings of work as the game remained scoreless heading to the fifth.

Louisa County (15-7) broke through in the top of the fifth thanks to some strong production from the bottom of its lineup. Lydia Gillespie and Emily Gillespie led off with back-to-back walks to put runners on with one out. Kaitlyn Foster followed with a bloop RBI single that went just over the shortstop’s head to score Lydia Gillespie and give Louisa a 1-0 lead.

Maddox Pleasants entered the game in relief for Louisa and retired Orange County in order in the fifth. She was then aided by some great defense in the sixth inning. Shortstop Dara Sharpe flashed the leather with a pair of strong stops, then Lydia Gillespie capped the inning with a great running catch in center to prevent a possible Orange run from scoring.

The Lions' defense was on point again early in the seventh as right fielder Emily Chisholm made a heads-up play on an overthrow at first base to nail the runner at second for the first out of the inning.

After Louisa recorded the second out of the inning, putting Orange on the brink of elimination, Reynolds came to the plate with one goal in mind: Get on base. She moved up to the very front of the box and drilled a single up the middle to give her team life.

“I was trying to keep my mind clear and in the game,” Reynolds said. “I just wanted to focus on the ball and just trying to get that base hit so I was on base.”

That set the stage for Kennon Burnett.

The Orange County leadoff hitter had hit the ball sharply twice in her previous at-bats, but didn’t get the ball out of the infield.

“I was due for sure,” Burnett said.

The senior second baseman drilled the first pitch she saw into the gap in left-centerfield to score Reynolds and tie the game.

Burnett continued to third as Reynolds crossed the plate. The relay throw to third sailed over the Louisa player’s head and into left-field, allowing Burnett to score the winning run.

“I just hit the ball and I trusted my coach on third on going home and just went home with hit,” she said. “I honestly didn’t see [the ball], I just heard [Coach Ferguson] yell get up and go, go go, so I just went.”

Hearl allowed an unearned run on six hits and struck out seven to secure the victory in the circle. Reynolds had two hits and scored a run to pace the Orange offense.

For Louisa County, Pleasants allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in three innings of relief. Savannah Bragg had two hits and Foster drove in a run.

The Hornets advance to Wednesday’s regional championship game against Halifax County. Both teams will advance to the state tournament.

