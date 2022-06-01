Orange County softball team falls to Halifax in Region 4D championship game

ORANGE — On Monday, the Orange County softball team experienced the thrill of victory, using a two-out rally in the seventh inning to beat Louisa County and secure a VHSL Class 4 state tournament berth.

Forty-eight hours later, Coach Neal Ferguson’s Hornets experienced the agony of defeat during a 10-1 loss to Halifax County in Wednesday’s Region 4D championship game in Orange.

Sarah Watts went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, and Shamya Hankins drove in two more runs as the Comets handed the Hornets their first home loss of the season.

“They had two good innings and that’s kind how it went,” Ferguson said. “They got the hits. We had a few opportunities that if we would’ve gotten the [key] hit, we could’ve maybe had a five-run inning, but we just didn’t get that hit tonight.”

Hannah Hearl was dealing early on for Orange County, striking out five of the first seven batters she faced, including three in the second inning while stranding a runner in scoring position.

Halifax (19-2) made up for the missed opportunity the following inning, loading the bases with one out for the heart of its lineup.

The Comets’ big bats delivered. Madison Barnes helped her own cause with double to right field to drive in two runs to give her team an early lead. Watts followed with a towering three-run blast over the wall in left-center to make it a 5-0 lead.

The Halifax power surge didn’t stop there.

Hankins capped the rally with a solo shot to center to put the Comets up 6-0.

Orange County (19-2) got on the board in the fourth, when Raniya Bright ripped a shot to the wall in left center to score Maci Fayard to trim the lead to 6-1.

“We’re that type of team,” Ferguson said. “We’re going to play. We’re going to play every game through. It’s been a while since we’ve been beaten like that though.”

The comeback would be short-lived, as the Comets responded with four runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Hankins drove in her second run of the game with an RBI double. Jadyn Harlow followed with a two-run double and Emma Payne added a run-scoring single to extend the lead to 10-1.

Orange County had one final chance to get back in the game when it loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. But Barnes calmly pitched out of the jam with her sixth strikeout of the game to end the inning and secure the win for Halifax.

“It’s been an emotional, long week for my ladies,” Ferguson said. “Coming off a big win the other day, we may have been a tad bit emotionally drained, I don’t know. Our ultimate goal was to get into that state tournament and that’s where we’re at. We’ll be on the road Tuesday, which we’re okay with that. If we can get hot for a couple games in a row, then we can be right there for the state championship.”

Barnes allowed one run on six hits and struck out seven to pick up the win in the circle and secure the regional championship.

Hearl surrendered six unearned runs on five hits and struck out six in 2.1 innings of work. Haley Martin gave up four earned runs on four hits and struck out two in 4.2 innings of relief.

Both teams advance to next week’s VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals. The Hornets will play the winner of Thursday’s Region 4C championship game between Tuscarora and Loudoun Valley. The state quarterfinal game is slated for June 7.

Ferguson knows his team will be ready.

“We had a loss during the season, we were going for that undefeated thing and we had a tough loss against Goochland. The ladies refocused and I think they know how,” Ferguson said. “So that loss already happened, this isn’t the first one, so they know how to do that. so, I don’t think we’ll have any trouble playing one of our best games on Tuesday.”

