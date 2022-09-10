Orange County runs past Charlottesville to move to 3-0

ORANGE — Another night, another big game on the ground for the Orange County football team.

Christian Simpson churned out 56 yards on six carries and scored a pair of second-half touchdowns and the Hornets eclipsed 300 rushing yards as a team en route to a 38-0 victory over Charlottesville on Friday night at Paul M. Sizemore Field at Porterfield Park.

“The blocking was good so we were just able to capitalize off the blocks and we were able to get a couple of scores,” Simpson said. “Brody [Foran] had a pick-6 on defense, so you know the defense was good too.”

Orange County's three-headed monster in the backfield was once again the catalyst for the Hornets (3-0, 1-0 Jefferson District) as they churned out 302 yards on the ground against a gritty Black Knights defense.

But it was the defense that set the tone early in the first quarter for the Hornets. Charlottesville backup quarterback Nick Casarez tried to hit a receiver on a pop pass, but Foran outleaped the receiver and took it back 31 yards for a touchdown to give Orange a lead they would never surrender.

“I just read it,” Foran said. “He threw it up and I just went up and got it and we ended up getting a lot of momentum from that.”

After a CHS turnover on downs, the Hornets' offense moved the ball inside the 5 and looked poised to take a two-touchdown lead, but Charlottesville’s defense held firm and limited Orange County to a 23-yard field goal from Austin Frazier that extended the lead to 10-0 with 1:53 left in the first quarter.

Charlottesville’s offense gained some traction on its third drive as it moved its way inside the Orange County 10-yard line. But the momentum would be short lived after Orange's John Rider pounced on a Black Knights fumble to end the drive.

Coach Jesse Lohr’s Hornets struck again just before halftime when QB Jeremiah Wharton found JaePharoah Carpenter on a 10-yard drag route for a touchdown to give Orange County a 17-0 lead over Charlottesville with 18 seconds left in the first half.

The third quarter belonged to Simpson.

The Orange junior running back rumbled 24 yards into the end zone on the opening drive of the second half to give the Hornets a 24-0 lead. On the next possession, Simpson slashed his way through the Charlottesville defense from eight yards out to make it a 31-0 game with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter.

Not to be outdone, Wharton tossed his second touchdown pass of the game, a 17-yard catch-and-run to Dwayne “Bubba” Wells to secure the victory.

Bryant Chiles carried 11 times for 133 yards to lead Orange County on the ground. Wells added 74 yards on six carries for the Hornets' balanced ground game.

Wharton completed 6-of-14 passes for 75 yards and a pair of scores, including two completions to Elijah Coleman for 20 yards.

Defensively, Chiles led the Hornets with seven tackles and three tackles for loss. Wells added 5.5 tackles, while Foran tallied 2.5 stops and a pair of interceptions.

Eddison Duolo carried 22 times for 112 yards to lead Charlottesville (0-3, 0-2). Casarez went 4-of-11 passing for 31 yards and a pair of interceptions.

The Hornets are proud of their good start to the season, but understand the work is still ahead of them.

“It feels good to be 3-0,” Simpson said. “But next week, we just have to out and beat Harrisonburg so we can get to 4-0.”