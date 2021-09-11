Orange County rolls past Charlottesville to remain unbeaten

Charlottesville (1-2, 0-1) answered with an extended drive of its own in the second quarter to even the score. Moses Kashindi rumbled in from six yards out to cap a 14-play, 65-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:19 left in the half.

Poirier responded by marching his team down the field on the ensuing drive an set up Austin Frazier’s 22-yard field goal to give Orange County a 10-7 halftime lead.

The Black Knights regained momentum to open the third quarter when Nasir Lindsay hauled in a 31-yard reception in triple coverage to give his team the ball inside the Hornets' 30, but they were unable to come away with points.

Later in the quarter, Poirier came up with a big interception near midfield and returned it 30 yards to give his team a red zone opportunity.

“Watching film, I saw that they always run post-wheel, and as the safety I’ll have the responsibility of the post when it comes over,” Poirier said. “I saw him roll out and I saw the wheel happening and I was sneaking back, looking for the post and he threw it and it was a jump ball and I got it and had a decent return.”

Two plays later, Chiles scored from 15 yards out off right tackle to give Orange County a 17-7 lead with 3:06 left in the quarter.