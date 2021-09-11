Orange County rolls past Charlottesville to remain unbeaten

Paul Poirier and Byant Chiles combined for nearly 300 yards a game in the first two weeks of the season for the Orange County High School football team.
The dynamic backfield duo continued that high level of production Friday night as they led the Hornets to an impressive 39-7 victory over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium in the Jefferson District opener for both teams.
Poirier rushed for a game-high 160 yards and a touchdown and threw for another 36 yards and another score. Chiles chipped in 93 yards on 10 carries and two scores as Orange County (3-0, 1-0 Jefferson District) started the season with three straight wins for the first time since 2006.
“We started off [Friday’s game] slow,” Poirier said. “That’s weird because last year we were always starting fast, but couldn’t finish games. Luckily we’ve been able to finish games this year. I think that’s what the offseason conditioning helped us with. We got it turned on there in the second half, as you could see, just running the ball and doing our base runs and that really helped us.”
The Hornets set the tone early on as they opened the game with a 15-play, 67-yard scoring drive to take the early lead. Coach Jesse Lohr’s team converted three fourth-down conversions on the opening series, capped by Poirier’s 1-yard touchdown strike to Sheldon Robinson in the right flat for a 7-0 lead with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
Charlottesville (1-2, 0-1) answered with an extended drive of its own in the second quarter to even the score. Moses Kashindi rumbled in from six yards out to cap a 14-play, 65-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:19 left in the half.
Poirier responded by marching his team down the field on the ensuing drive an set up Austin Frazier’s 22-yard field goal to give Orange County a 10-7 halftime lead.
The Black Knights regained momentum to open the third quarter when Nasir Lindsay hauled in a 31-yard reception in triple coverage to give his team the ball inside the Hornets' 30, but they were unable to come away with points.
Later in the quarter, Poirier came up with a big interception near midfield and returned it 30 yards to give his team a red zone opportunity.
“Watching film, I saw that they always run post-wheel, and as the safety I’ll have the responsibility of the post when it comes over,” Poirier said. “I saw him roll out and I saw the wheel happening and I was sneaking back, looking for the post and he threw it and it was a jump ball and I got it and had a decent return.”
Two plays later, Chiles scored from 15 yards out off right tackle to give Orange County a 17-7 lead with 3:06 left in the quarter.
Orange County’s defense came up with another turnover on downs later in the quarter when Chiles stopped Lindsay on a 4th down run at the Hornets' 14. Three plays later, Poirier called his own number and rumbled 73 yards up the middle to give his team a 24-7 lead with 8:55 left in the game.
“My offensive line, shout out to them, without them none of this is really possible,” Porier said. “They did an amazing job blocking, especially on that one touchdown run I had. It was a perfect play call and I was just happy I could get the win.”
Nearly two minutes later, Chiles added his second touchdown of the contest, a 56-yard run off left tackle, to give Orange County a 31-7 lead with 6:01 left.
Bubba Wells capped the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run with 2:07 left to extend Orange County’s winning streak to four in a row over Charlottesville.
Poirier believes Friday’s win is a sign of things to come for his team this fall.
“It gives us a lot of momentum,” he said. “It’s not going to be a walk in the park against us. We’re going to compete every night and that’s what we did tonight. We’re just going to continue that moving forward, keep the good preparation in practice and all that.”