Orange County pulls away from Fluvanna County with strong second half

PALMYRA — A dominant second half from Orange County in Friday night's contest at Fluvanna County allowed the Hornets to coast to a 42-7 victory.

The win put a damper on the Flucos' homecoming festivities and leaves Fluvanna winless at 0-7 on the season, while the Hornets improved to 5-1.

“We lost a little momentum the first half,” said Orange County coach Jesse Lohr, whose team led 14-7 at halftime. “Tip the hats to Fluvanna and what they are doing over there.”

“I thought [the players] responded well,” Lohr said. “Halftime wasn’t very pleasant in there but it was just me telling them that I believe in those guys. We got to have great effort at all times and we can’t just walk on the field and think anything is going to be given to you.”

Elijah Coleman fielded the kickoff for the Hornets to begin the third quarter and raced into the end zone on the return but had the score negated due to a penalty on the return team.

It didn’t take long, however, for Orange to reach the end zone following the flag. First, quarterback Jeremiah Wharton found Darius Holmes for a nine-yard pickup, then two plays later Dwayne “Bubba” Wells rushed for an 11-yard gain to set up a goal-to-go situation for the Hornets.

On the next play, Wharton dumped a pass to Coleman, who scored from three yards away for his second receiving touchdown of the night.

“We had to communicate to get a better outcome," Coleman said, "because we weren’t communicating in the first half and we had to work as a team in the second.”

Fluvanna received the kickoff following the Hornets' score and went to the air immediately when its offense took the field. Orange's Naziere McIntosh made the Flucos pay for that decision when he picked off a pass that bounced off a Flucos receiver's outstretched hands and returned it for a score.

Suddenly, the Hornets found themselves ahead 30-7 after leading by a single touchdown at halftime.

Orange would score two more touchdowns in the stanza, both on carries from Wells, in a matter of 1:23.

Midway through the period, the Hornets appeared to be on the verge of punting when Wharton converted a third down and 20 using his legs. That conversion set up the Hornets' offense with a fresh set of downs and new life. Wells rushed for 30 yards on the next play from scrimmage and then punched the football into the end zone from one yard out.

When Orange County kicked off, Fluvanna's special teams unit was unable to field the short kick and a Hornets player jumped on the pigskin to give the Hornets offense possession.

This time, Bryant Chiles set up the score with a 17-yard jaunt into the red zone. Wells got the carry on the next play and scored on a 17-yard run of his own. The sophomore running back rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries in addition to the two rushing scores.

“They showed heart the first half,” Flucos head coach Michael Morris said about his squad. “Second half, didn’t come out and execute on the kickoff and then on the pass and it snowballed from there…It’s just the tale of two halves.”

The 28-point third quarter helped to change the narrative that was constructed in the opening half of the contest.

Trailing 14-0, the Fluvanna defense forced Orange to turn the ball over on downs. Then, with their offense starting at the Hornets' 38-yard line, the Flucos took just five plays to reach the end zone when Isaac Lewis rushed to his left for a 15-yard touchdown.

Later in the quarter, the junior intercepted two Hornets passes that ended drives and kept the contest 14-7 heading into intermission.

The Hornets will have a quick turnaround with their next game on Tuesday against Albemarle after the contest was rescheduled this week following a cancellation earlier in the season. The Flucos will travel to face Western Albemarle, who fell 56-0 to Louisa County, on Friday.