Orange County field hockey rallies for road win over Western Albemarle

Despite the deficit, Dabney said the Hornets remained confident.

“We were able to keep in mind that it was just one goal and that we were able to come back,” Dabney said. “We came back together with [the first goal] and then in [the fourth quarter] we came back with the second goal.”

The Hornets kept the pressure on in the third and were rewarded with the equalizer with 3:17 left on a penalty corner. Haley Pritchett’s drive was stopped by Sposato, but Orange County continued to buzz around the cage. Taylor Munger kept the ball inside the circle and chipped a pass to Oliver on the left post and the senior forward redirected a shot between the keeper’s pads to tie the game at 1-1.

Western Albemarle had an opportunity to regain the lead midway through the fourth quarter when Khaki Harris tried to score on a wrist shot six yards from goal. Parks was up to the task and kicked the shot aside, sparking an Orange County fast break.

The Hornets marched right down the field and Dabney pushed a shot inside the right post for a 2-1 lead with 6:20 left.

“Katie, she started the second goal,” Dabney said. “She kicked it down the field and we were able to pass it up. It was a breakaway and I got the goal.”