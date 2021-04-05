Orange County field hockey rallies for road win over Western Albemarle

Allowing the first goal has been an issue for the Orange County field hockey team this season. Entering Monday’s game at Western Albemarle, the Hornets had lost all three games in which they had conceded the first goal.
Coach Lauren Seal’s team exorcised those demons Monday night as they rallied from a 1-0 first-quarter deficit to pick up an impressive 2-1 win over the Warriors in Crozet.
Kylee Dabney capped the comeback with a breakaway goal with 6:20 left as Orange County picked up a big Jefferson District victory in the final week of the regular season.
“We came out slow in the first half and we were losing 1-0, but at halftime we got together and we talked about it and we came out a lot stronger in the second half,” Dabney said.
Western Albemarle (4-3) seized the early lead thanks to a goal five minutes into the contest off a rebound attempt from Sophie Lanahan. Off a free hit, Erica Repich slipped a pass to Lanahan inside the circle for an open shot on goal. Orange County goalkeeper Katherine Parks made the initial stop, but the Warriors kept the ball inside the circle and Lanahan tucked one past the keeper on a second-chance opportunity to give Western a 1-0 lead with 10:04 left in the first quarter.
Orange County (6-3) found some life offensively in the second quarter thanks to some immediate pressure at the start of the stanza. Ginger Oliver had two shots on target, including a point-blank shot, but Western Albemarle keeper Emily Sposato came up with two big stops to keep her team in front at halftime.
Despite the deficit, Dabney said the Hornets remained confident.
“We were able to keep in mind that it was just one goal and that we were able to come back,” Dabney said. “We came back together with [the first goal] and then in [the fourth quarter] we came back with the second goal.”
The Hornets kept the pressure on in the third and were rewarded with the equalizer with 3:17 left on a penalty corner. Haley Pritchett’s drive was stopped by Sposato, but Orange County continued to buzz around the cage. Taylor Munger kept the ball inside the circle and chipped a pass to Oliver on the left post and the senior forward redirected a shot between the keeper’s pads to tie the game at 1-1.
Western Albemarle had an opportunity to regain the lead midway through the fourth quarter when Khaki Harris tried to score on a wrist shot six yards from goal. Parks was up to the task and kicked the shot aside, sparking an Orange County fast break.
The Hornets marched right down the field and Dabney pushed a shot inside the right post for a 2-1 lead with 6:20 left.
“Katie, she started the second goal,” Dabney said. “She kicked it down the field and we were able to pass it up. It was a breakaway and I got the goal.”
Orange County’s defense clamped down in the final six minutes and didn’t surrender a shot on goal to secure the victory.