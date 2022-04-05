Orange County edges Louisa County in pitchers' duel

MINERAL — Heading into Tuesday’s Jefferson District showdown in Mineral, both Orange County’s Hannah Hearl and Louisa County’s Emily Gillespie had not given up a run this season.

Hearl extended her scoreless streak to 35 innings and the Hornets used a seventh-inning rally to secure a 1-0 victory over the Lions to improve to 5-0 on the season.

“It was a great duel out there,” Hearl said. “Our bats weren’t working very well in the beginning, but we got them going late. We just tried to stay confident and we came through in the end.”

Gillespie was dealing early on for Louisa, striking out the first two batters she faced before Haley Martin roped a triple to the wall in right field. The extra base hit didn’t rattle Gillespie, who retired the next batter on strikes to get out of the jam for Louisa County (3-1, 3-1 Jefferson District).

Hearl also responded after allowing a runner to reach base early in the game. After Savannah Bragg singled off her glove to start the game, the sophomore struck out the next three batters to strand a runner at second and end the inning for Orange County (5-0, 2-0).

The two aces combined for 17 strikeouts through the first four innings, including nine from Gillespie, as neither team’s offense could get going.

Hearl allowed three hits through six innings and tallied 11 strikeouts thanks to a devastating breaking pitch. Not to be outdone, Gillespie was just as impressive as she scattered three hits and fanned 12 batters through six scoreless innings.

But Orange rallied in the seventh, putting runners on first and second with one out. After Raniya Bright laid down a perfect bunt to advance the runners, Alyssa Hopkins' throw to first deflected off of Bright’s helmet, allowing pinch-runner Ayla Fincham to score for a 1-0 lead.

Louisa County didn’t go quietly, however.

Hopkins ripped a fastball over the centerfielder’s head to get into scoring position with one out. But Hearl settled down and struck out the next batter and Bright caught Lydia Gillespie’s pop-up at second to end the game.

Hearl posted 13 strikeouts and allowed just four hits to improve her record to 4-0 on the season. She also tallied a pair of hits at the plate.

Emily Gillespie gave up one run on four hits and struck out 12 in the circle for the Lions.

Bright believes this victory will only make the team stronger.

“This gives us so much confidence, “ she said. “They are a very good team and so are we and we were happy to come out with a win.”

