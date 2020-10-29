Orange County cornerback Douglas Newsome commits to Charlotte

As a sophomore, Douglas Newsome had his season cut short by a broken leg. Two years later, the Orange County High School senior has fully recovered from the injury and is flourishing.

He plans to continue flourishing as a Division I college football player next season at Charlotte. Newsome recently committed to play football for the Conference USA program.

“Charlotte always stayed in touch with me,” Newsome said. “I was a big factor for their recruiting and they showed constant love that other schools didn’t do much of. They really made it feel like home. Charlotte stayed in contact with me ever since they met me, so I knew they had genuine love for me since the start. It’s also close to my dad, so my both my mom and dad can be there whenever I need them.”

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back's journey to becoming a Division I football commit began with his leg injury, which Newsome says motivated him to perfect his craft.

“It made me look big picture about football,” Newsome said. “I wasn’t as disappointed as you think. I felt like I needed that to step back and take mental reps on life. But this upcoming year, I will be a whole different athlete.”