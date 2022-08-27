Orange County capitalizes on Courtland's miscues to earn road victory

FREDERICKSBURG — Courtland looked like it was going to get its season off to a good start Friday night after marching down the field to score on its opening drive of the game.

But the Cougars couldn’t keep up with visiting Orange County the rest of the way, falling to the Hornets, 35-14.

Turnovers were a key issue, with two fumbles and a botched punt leading to game-changing scores for Orange (1-0).

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Courtland coach J.C. Hall said. “Orange is a good football team. They executed better than us tonight, wanted it more. My hat’s off to them. We’ve just got to continue to work.”

Both teams had their moments in the early going.

The Cougars' Kyron Malbon finished off the opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to give Courtland the early lead.

The Hornets answered, scoring on a 25-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton to Brody Foran.

The Cougars looked good to start their next drive, bringing the ball out from deep in their own territory. But a fumble at their own 30-yard line gave the ball back to the Hornets, who had no trouble getting it back into the end zone.

Malbon scored again for Courtland before the half was over to tie the game, after a 2-point conversion from Liam Wojciechowski to Whitaker, but the contest swung toward Orange in the second half.

First, the Hornets were forced to punt from deep in their own end. Punter Austin Frazier escaped from pressure and ran 11 yards for the first down.

Later in the drive, Frazier got a punt away, but a Courtland player touched the ball and Orange’s Kaleb Faust picked it up, giving the Hornet’s possession on the Courtland 18-yard line. Christian Simpson scored for Orange on the next play.

It only got worse for the Cougars.

They fumbled on their next play from scrimmage and Faust was there again to pick it up, giving Orange another short field and, soon after, another touchdown for Simpson.

Simpson finished the game with 76 rushing yards and 103 receiving yards. Wharton had 30 yards rushing and 179 passing yards, and Bryant Chiles scored a touchdown on one of his 12 rushes for 45 yards.

None of them, however, would take any credit for the big offensive game.

“I think it all came down to the offensive lineman,” Wharton said. “We won real big in the trenches today. The offensive linemen did their job, and when that happens, it all comes together like you planned. Pitch perfect — all credit goes to the linemen and all those receivers out there blocking as hard as they can.”

Simpson and Chiles also credited their teammates and plain old hard work.

“I just think we were a way better-conditioned team, and we stuck together as a team, and we all had each others’ backs, and we just had more grit than them,” Chiles said. “We’ve been putting in the work … to come out here and show people what Orange County is all about.”

Hornets coach Jesse Lohr said he was happy with the team’s win, though there is still work to be done.

“Way too many penalties, but a lot of it was effort and energy and trying to play with a tenacity in the run game,” Lohr said. “We’ve got to clean it up, but at the same time it’s hard to ask my kids to back down from all that.”

Lohr said that despite the mistakes, his team showed some good signs.

“We ran the ball when we needed to. I’m proud of Jeremiah throwing the football when the situation presented itself,” he said. “Defensively, we gave up some stuff early, but then did what we had to do towards the end of the game. And we also proved to ourselves we were in pretty decent shape.”

Next, Courtland will host Louisa County (1–0) on Friday night, while Orange will travel to Culpeper, which lost to Eastern View in its season opener.