Orange County boys soccer team outlasts Monticello to extend winning streak

After a disappointing start to its Jefferson District slate, the Orange County boys soccer team has found its footing with three straight victories.

The latest one came Tuesday night with a thrilling 2-1 road win over Monticello.

Daniel Robles and Luca Manelli both scored a goal in the first 20 minutes, then the Hornets’ defense did the rest as Orange held on for a big district win.

“We started out strong and really kept possession well and we built up from the back well,” Robles said.

Orange stuck first with a goal three minutes into the game. Off a throw in, Austin Frazier gained possession in the penalty box and laid the ball off to Manelli in front of the six-yard box and the senior ripped one past the keeper for a 1-0 lead.

“The ball went out and [my teammates] passed me the ball in the PK zone and with my right foot I scored,” Manelli said.

After a near-scoring chance on the other end by Monticello, the Hornets went back to work. Joseph MacDonald slipped a pass to Robles in front and the junior scored to make it 2-0 with 21:56 left in the first half.

“We controlled it in the midfield and it was kind of a dink off their center-mid,” Robles said. “It came to J.J. [MacDonald] and he ran down the flank and dinked it to me and I was at the top of the PK and I just tapped it by the keeper.”

Monticello countered less than two minutes later when Sammy Calhoun caught the Orange County keeper off his line and sent the ball into the open net to trim the Hornets’ lead to 2-1 with 20:22 left in the half.

The Mustangs continued to apply the pressure in the final 40 minutes as they posted the bulk of the scoring chances.

Seth Winchell had a chance to level the match in the 62nd minute for Monticello when he spun away from a defender and ripped a shot on goal, but the ball sailed just over the crossbar and out of play.

“We went into the second half, probably not as motivated as they were and they came out tough,” Robles said. “They put up a battle and I don’t think we were totally prepared, but we held up and we defended well.”

Both teams face quick turnarounds as they prepare for matches on Thursday against Jefferson District opponents. The Hornets will play host to Goochland, while Monticello travels to Western Albemarle. Both matches are slated to kick off at 7 p.m.

