Orange County, Albemarle agree to makeup date for previously cancelled football game

Orange County and Albemarle will play each other in football after all.

On Tuesday, the Virginia High School League announced that the two Jefferson District schools have agreed to a makeup date for their previously cancelled football game.

The Hornets and Patriots will face off next Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m. at Albemarle High School.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, Sept. 30, but was pushed back a day to Saturday, Oct. 1. The game was then postponed due to the inclement weather caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

After the schools could not come to an agreement on a makeup date, VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun decalred the game a no contest, citing Policy 68-3-2 in the VHSL Handbook and Policy Manuel, which states that “the VHSL Executive Director shall set the date when two schools cannot agree on a make-up date.”

But after revisiting the issue, the schools were able to find a date that worked for both programs.

“Both school administrations did a good job of working together and finding a mutually agreeable date to play this important contest,” Haun said. “The result of this game will affect other schools’ rating points as we near playoff time. Again, I compliment both administrations for reaching a collaborative resolution and for keeping safety for their students as a top priority.”

Both teams have had strong starts to the season.

Orange County is 4-1 overall and 1-1 in Jefferson District play. The Hornets are currently ranked 4th in Region 4D with 23.4000 points. Albemarle also is 4-1 overall and has a 2-0 mark against Jefferson District opponents. The Patriots are ranked 6th in Region 5D with 25.00000 points.

With the rescheduled game now back on, both teams face a busy few weeks of football.

Orange County travels to Fluvanna County on Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup, then takes on Albemarle on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. The Hornets will wrap up their stretch of three games in seven days with a home matchup against Monticello on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Albemarle also will face the challenge of playing three games over a short period of time. The Patriots will host rival Charlottesville on Saturday at noon before hosting Orange County on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Goochland on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.