Orange boys basketball team bests Louisa in season opener

The Hornets led by as many as 18 points with 4:12 left before the Lions roared back to make it an 11-point game. Louisa could not complete the comeback, however, falling to 0-1 on the season. Nate Feagans led the Lions with nine points, while Teyachta Harris chipped in eight.

Utz was proud of the result, but admits there’s still plenty of work for the Hornets to do.

“We hustled and we still defended,” he said. “Bottom line is it was a low-scoring game, it was a little shaky offensively, but I thought defensively we packed it in and got stops and got some defensively rebounds. I thought we hustled pretty well and got on the glass and I think our effort was pretty intense.”

While the Hornets were the victors on the scoreboard, the true winners Tuesday night were the athletes that got to take the floor for the first time in nine months.

“We feel truly blessed to be out there on the floor,” Utz said. “I don’t think we executed very well, but just being out there on the floor was just excellent. I’m just so excited for these kids, for Louisa County and for Orange County, and anybody that’s having a chance to play right now.”

