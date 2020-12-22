Orange boys basketball team bests Louisa in season opener

ORANGE — Last winter, the Orange County boys basketball team was the early darling of the Jefferson District as it jumped out to a 3-0 start.
Coach Adam Utz’s team started off the 2020-21 season on a similarly high note Tuesday night with a 41-30 home victory over perennial district power Louisa County.
Sihle Mthethwa scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and Douglas Newsome chipped in 13 more as the Hornets breezed to a victory in their season opener.
“It’s a blessing,” Mthethwa said. “I didn’t know if we were even going to have a season, none of us did. Some teams aren’t even playing right now, but it’s just a blessing to play with my brothers. It’s great because we haven’t beaten Louisa in a while. feel like we could’ve executed our offense way better than we did, but it’s alright because we made up for it on the defensive end.”
Both teams entered Tuesday night's season opener facing challenges.
Louisa head coach Robert Shelton has elected to opt out of coaching this season because of health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Ray Hunter will serve as interim coach for the Lions this year.
While Louisa will be without its head coach, Orange is missing one of its key players. Junior J.J. MacDonald, who was expected to be an impact offensive performer for the Hornets, tore his anterior cruciate ligament three days before the start of the season.
With MacDonald out, Mthethwa stepped up in Thursday’s win.
After a close first quarter, Orange County used a big performance from its point guard to seize control of the game. Mthethwa scored nine of his team’s 11 points in the second quarter, including a pull-up jumper with 1:12 left to give the Hornets a 21-14 halftime advantage.
“I just want to do whatever it takes for my team to win,” Mthethwa said. “If that’s passing at the time, then that’s passing, but this year, with J.J. going down, I have to take on more scoring, so I’m just here to do whatever it takes to win.”
Utz wasn’t surprised by his senior standout's performance.
“Sihle is our team leader," Utz said, "and he’s the guy that we’re going to lean on for the rest of the year.”
The third quarter was more of the same as the Hornets clamped down defensively with steals and crashed the boards, which translated to easy buckets in transition. Newsome, who recently signed to play football at Charlotte, was one of the beneficiaries, scoring seven of his 13 points as Orange County extended its lead to 36-23 with 1:37 left in the third quarter.
“Dougie is just a really good athlete and we’re blessed to have him out here,” Utz said. “He’s fast, he’s athletic and if he gets in transition, he’s really tough."
The Hornets led by as many as 18 points with 4:12 left before the Lions roared back to make it an 11-point game. Louisa could not complete the comeback, however, falling to 0-1 on the season. Nate Feagans led the Lions with nine points, while Teyachta Harris chipped in eight.
Utz was proud of the result, but admits there’s still plenty of work for the Hornets to do.
“We hustled and we still defended,” he said. “Bottom line is it was a low-scoring game, it was a little shaky offensively, but I thought defensively we packed it in and got stops and got some defensively rebounds. I thought we hustled pretty well and got on the glass and I think our effort was pretty intense.”
While the Hornets were the victors on the scoreboard, the true winners Tuesday night were the athletes that got to take the floor for the first time in nine months.
“We feel truly blessed to be out there on the floor,” Utz said. “I don’t think we executed very well, but just being out there on the floor was just excellent. I’m just so excited for these kids, for Louisa County and for Orange County, and anybody that’s having a chance to play right now.”