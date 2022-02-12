'One of a kind': Tyson helped build a model athletic program at Albemarle

In 1990, Deb Tyson left a budget meeting at the University of Virginia and asked a secretary there where the closest high school was.

She directed her to Albemarle High School.

Ever since that meeting 32 years ago, 2775 Hydraulic Road has been home for Tyson.

She was hired as a physical education/health teacher and coached softball with local legend Bill Hutchinson. The following year, Brenda Langdon announced she was stepping down as Albemarle athletic director after 17 years in charge of the program.

Tyson served as an assistant athletic director in 1991 along with Pete Cahill and assumed the head role later that year when Cahill was named interim assistant principal.

Three decades and 18 state championships later, Tyson announced this week that she plans to retire at the end of the school year.

“I’m 66 years old and have had two wonderful careers, 12 years in college coaching and 32 years at Albemarle,” Tyson said. “I’ve made more lifelong friends and memories than I probably deserve. I’m happy. I’m healthy. I’m thankful, but I’ve come to the point in my life when I’m ready for my next adventure.”

Tyson’s coaching career started in Greenville, North Carolina as a graduate assistant coach at East Carolina University in 1979. The following year, she took over the volleyball program at Central Community College in Columbus, Neb., before similar coaching stints in Virginia at James Madison and UVa.

The success continued at Albemarle, where she helped raise the standard of excellence by instilling the values of teamwork, relationships and “The Patriot Way.”

Nowhere was that more evident than last spring, when the Albemarle girls cross country team captured the program’s first VHSL Class 5 state championship.

Albemarle girls cross country coach Cathy Coffman said Tyson made it a point to be in attendance at all of the team's major meets, especially regionals and states.

“She was there, cheering loudly for all the Albemarle girls and when it appeared the girls had won the state title, she was almost as excited as I was,” Coffman said. “But what stood out that day, which was full of excitement was her words of wisdom to the girls in the huddle after the results were announced and we had indeed won.”

Coffman recorded the message and still has it on her phone.

“Remember to always value the chemistry, love and connection this this team has,” Tyson told the team. “This is rare. This is magical. Don’t forget it. Remember what got you here and appreciate everybody’s contribution. Thank you. I love you. I am so very proud of you. This is remarkable.”

During Tyson's tenure, the Patriots have won 18 state championships, including three boys soccer titles and three forensics crowns. In addition, Albemarle has won two championships in boys cross country, girls soccer, girls swimming and scholastic bowl, as well as state titles in boys lacrosse, girls cross country, boys indoor track and field, and volleyball.

Tyson said success isn't always defined by championships, but the growth of the student-athlete through athletics.

“When you first become an athletic director, you have a list of goals neatly organized and color coded, then you quickly learn that your first goal is just keep your head above water,” she said. “Of course, many goals are set and re-set over the years, but not matter what they sound like, the focus always lands on the commitment of our department staff to do everything possible to provide the most positive experience for our student-athletes and their families. That we put relationships first with the heart of doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time. I would be most proud to know that was accomplished.”

A 2017 VHSL Hall of Fame inductee, Tyson admits that she’s run the gamut in terms of experiences throughout her 32 years in charge of the Albemarle program. It’s not only been tough on the coaches and administration, but the student-athletes as well.

“In addition to the obvious change that comes from technology and the trend of specialized year-round training, what happens outside our walls comes into our walls,” she said. “I was around with the Stafford sniper and 9/11, but I don’t think anything has impacted the climate of our school more than the major events that have occurred over the last few years. The political chaos, the pandemic, school shootings and the overall social and racial unrest that exists in this country. You feel a new heaviness and you see the stress this has put on our students. But you also see their strength and their yearning to return to a place that’s safe and that offers a normal high school experience. That’s been hard to witness these last couple of years, particularly as an educator, you want to make it better.”

One of the constants that has helped Tyson navigate the tricky waters of the past few years is the quality coaches at Albemarle. She’s leaned a lot from them and they’ve all grown together.

“Our coaches are such a special group of men and women,” Tyson said. “Our community is lucky to have them lead our young Patriots. They are good people who happen to also be good coaches. They know the challenges we’ve faced over the last few years and they certainly know what point I have reached in my career. I’ve always felt their support, as I hope they’ve always felt mine. This decision was no different.”

Coffman, who also coaches the school’s rowing program, said it all starts with Tyson.

“I have been at the school since 2001 and a coach since 2008. She has been the rock, not only of the athletic department but also the school with her ‘hype’ welcome speech to the entire faculty every single fan. She is one of a kind. The best AD I have ever worked for, hands down. Though I am excited for Deb and her chance to retire, I am sad for Albemarle. To say she will be missed is an understatement. I knew this was coming, but I am sad.”

Albemarle girls basketball coach Rachel Proudfoot agreed.

“Deb Tyson has supported the girls basketball program from the very first day I was hired,” she said. “She always supports them with words of encouragement and her caring personality.”

One memory that sticks out for Proudfoot happened about five years ago, when Tyson came to give one of her patented inspirational speeches to her team.

“She started singing the lyrics to the hip hop song, ‘Turn Down for What,’” Proudfoot recalled. “It was so funny and an unforgettable moment.”

Amy Sherrill has worked hand-and-hand with Tyson over the years as one of her top lieutenants, helping with support staff coverage of a variety of sporting events at Albemarle in addition to her role as girls soccer coach.

“Deb Tyson has been uncompromised with her leadership during her time at Albemarle,” Sherrill said. “She has made me a better coach and teacher because of her leadership and influence. It is her integrity, passion and energy that has stood out the most. She is a leader who always has their door open, not afraid to have a tough conversation, and most importantly, will always have your back. She believes in all people and works endlessly to make sure Albemarle High School is at its best.”

Another trademark for Albemarle athletics under Tyson has been the importance of inclusion.

“The one thing that hasn’t changed is how the athletic experience continues to provide a place to learn life’s lessons through just being part of a team,” Tyson said. “Maybe I’m old fashioned, but I do believe sports is a place like no other. A place where you play games, hang out and have fun and if you’re not careful, you’ve formed a bond like no other. In this complicated world, there are few connections better than being a teammate.”

Personally, Tyson said there’s been plenty of high’s and lows during her time at Albemarle. From watching a former athletes come back to Albemarle to watch their child don the red and white uniform, to hugging a coach who just won their first state championship, to transporting a team to attend their coach’s funeral, it’s been an emotional roller coaster.

“The years are packed with celebrations, friendships and lifelong memories,” Tyson said. “ I am forever grateful and proud to have worked with so many outstanding athletic administrators, principals, coaches and student-athletes. I sincerely want everyone in the Albemarle community to know how much it’s meant to be to serve as your athletic administrator. It’s been an honor.”

Albemarle opened its doors in 1953 and Tyson knows that the school and the success will continue long after this summer when she retires.

“Once a Patriot, always a Patriot” is not just a catchy tagline for Tyson, it’s an important part of the school’s culture.

“There are almost 70 years of Patriots out there and collectively, each of us represent and are a part,” she explained. “My greatest hope is that any student-athlete and family that wanted to be a part of this Patriot community felt welcome, whether they live in Forest Lakes or Mall side. My hope is that I played a small role in making sure they know it’s not important what they look like, where they’re from, who they love or who loves them. My hope is that they feel the pride of being a Patriots and a valued part of this A-Town family.”

The search for a new athletic director has already started and Tyson is confident that whoever gets the job will have plenty of support.

“There’s no question that this position will draw quality applicants,” Tyson said. “It’s a great school and I don’t know when or who will step in, but I do know that they will be greeted by a supportive principal in Mr. [Darah] Bonham, a wonderful and passionate coaching staff dedicated to our student-athletes and an A-Town community with a long tradition of Patriot pride.”

As for Tyson, she’s excited about what lies ahead after more than three decades in high school sports.

“The first thing I’m going to do is get a life,” Tyson said. “Although I’ve loved the life of an athletic administrator, I don’t have a clue what it feels like to not come to school. I’m a bit of a nature freak and all that it has to offer, so I no doubt will get outside and bike, kayak, golf, hike, nap, garden, play a little or a lot of bad golf, and do it whenever I want.”

