One hit proves to be enough for Virginia in win over Miami

With a lead, Abbott attacked the zone. He allowed a single to open the sixth, but quickly added a pair of strikeouts and a fly out to end the sixth inning.

“That inning, to me, was just trying to get our team back into the dugout as quickly as possible,” Abbott said. “Our hitters had just scored. It’s very important for the pitcher to go out after the hitters do their job and score runs for you to post a zero.”

He finished the game throwing eight shutout innings, allowing four hits and walking two, while also adding seven strikeouts. The victory is Abbott’s second this spring since sliding into a starting pitcher role. He previously served as an option out of the bullpen.

Blake Bales finished the job in the ninth inning for Virginia (10-12, 4-10 ACC). He allowed one hit and ended the game with a strikeout that thrilled the UVa fans in attendance.

UVa’s offense didn’t do much Saturday. The Cavaliers ended up with just one hit, but Ortiz delivered a three-RBI triple with the team’s lone hit. It was enough to earn a victory.